To the Members of

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the standalone financial statements of (the "Company") which comprise the standalone balance sheet as at 31 March 2024, and the standalone statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), standalone statement of changes in equity and standalone statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the "standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024, and its profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year then ended.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended 31 March 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context:

Descriptions of Key Audit Matter How we addressed the matter in our audit A. Valuation of Inventories We obtained assurance over the appropriateness of the managements assumptions applied in calculating the value of the inventories and related provisions by: Refer to note 15 to the standalone financial statements. • Completed a walkthrough of the inventory valuation process and assessed the design and implementation of the key controls addressing the risk. The Company is having Inventory of H 70,608.63 lakhs as on 31 March 2024. Inventories are to be valued as per Ind AS 2. As described in the accounting policies in note 15 to the financial statements, inventories are carried at the lower of cost and net realisable value. The management applies judgment in determining the appropriate provisions against inventory of Stores, Raw Material, Finished goods and Work in progress based upon a detailed analysis of old inventory, net realisable value below cost based upon future plans for sale of inventory. To ensure that all inventories owned by the entity are recorded and recorded inventories exist as at the year- end and valuation has been done correctly, inventory valuation has been considered as Key audit matters. • Verifying the effectiveness of key inventory controls operating over inventories; including sample based physical verification. • Verify that the adequate cut off procedure has been applied to ensure that purchased inventory and sold inventory are correctly accounted. • Reviewing the document and other record related to physical verification of inventories done by the management during the year. • Verify that inventories are valued in accordance with Ind AS 2 • Verifying for a sample of individual products that costs have been correctly recorded. • Comparing the net realisable value to the cost price of inventories to check for completeness of the associated provision. • Reviewing the historical accuracy of inventory provisioning and the level of inventory write-offs during the year. B. Revenue Recognition • Our audit procedures with regard to revenue recognition included testing controls, automated and manual, around dispatches/deliveries, inventory reconciliations and circularization of receivable balances, substantive testing for cut-offs and analytical review procedures. Refer to note 26 to the standalone financial statements. • Performing procedures to ensure that the revenue recognition criteria adopted by Company for all major revenue streams is appropriate and in line with the Companys accounting policies. Revenue is one of the key profit drivers and is therefore susceptible to misstatement. Cut-off is the key assertion in so far as revenue recognition is concerned, since an inappropriate cut-off can result in material misstatement of results for the year. Revenue is recognized when the control of the underlying products has been transferred to customer along with the satisfaction of the Companys performance obligation under a contract with customer. Terms of sales arrangements, including the timing of transfer of control, delivery specifications including Incoterms in case of exports, timing of recognition of sales require significant judgment in determining revenues. The risk is, therefore, that revenue may not get recognised in the correct period. • Obtaining and inspecting, on a sample basis, supporting documentation for discounts, rebates and price adjustments recorded and disbursed / allowed during the year as well as credit notes issued after the year end to determine whether these were recorded appropriately. The estimation of discounts, rebates and price adjustments to be recognised based on sales made during the year is material and considered to be complex and judgmental. • Our audit procedures included, among other things, the evaluation of the process to calculate the provision for price adjustments and the evaluation of the relevant assumptions and their derivation for the measurement of the provisions. Due to the significant risk associated with revenue recognition in accordance with terms of Ind AS 115 ‘Revenue from contracts with customers and the judgments and estimates involved in making the estimation of discounts, rebates and price adjustments, we determined the recognition of revenue, estimation of discounts, rebated & price adjustments as a key audit matter. • We also compared costs incurred to the previously recognized provisions to assess the quality of the management estimates. Based on the evidence obtained, we concluded that managements process for identifying and quantifying the provision for rebates and price adjustments was appropriate and that the resulting provision was reasonable. As part of our audit, we understood the Companys policies and processes, control mechanisms and methods in relation to the revenue recognition, estimation of discounts rebates and price adjustments and evaluated the design and operative effectiveness of the financial controls for the above through our test of control procedures. • Performed procedures to identify any unusual trends of revenue recognition. • Traced disclosure information to accounting records and other supporting documentation • Based on the audit procedures performed, we did not identify any material exceptions in the revenue recognition and in estimation of discounts, rebates & price adjustments.

Information other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and those charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flow of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place with reference to financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on other Legal and Regulatory requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by section 143 (3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c) The standalone balance sheet, the standalone statement of profit and loss including the statement of other comprehensive income, standalone statement of changes in equity and the standalone cash flow statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended from time to time;

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act;

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statement of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirement of section 197(16) of the Act,

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid/provided by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) of the Act which are required to be commented upon by us.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements - Refer Note 8(d), 16(b), 24(c) and 35(a) to the standalone financial statements;

ii. The Company does not have any long term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The management has represented to us that, to the best of its knowledge and belief no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The management has represented to us that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. (a) The final dividend paid by the Company during the year in respect of the same declared for the previous year is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to payment of dividend.

(b) The Board of Directors of the Company has proposed dividend for the year, which is subject to the approval of the Members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The amount of dividend proposed is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended 31 March 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the softwares. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 01 April 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended 31 March 2024.

For Singhi & Co.

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No. - 302049E

Sd/- Navindra Kumar Surana Partner Place: Kolkata Membership No. - 053816 Date: April 25, 2024 UDIN - 24053816BKACCJ5419

Annexure "A"

to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our Independent Auditors Report of even date to the Members of Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd on the standalone financial statements as of and for the year ended 31 March 2024) i. In respect of the Companys fixed assets:

(a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property plant and equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangibles assets.

(b) The Company has a program of verification to cover all the items of property plant and equipment in a phased manner over a period of 3 years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, a portion of property plant & equipments were physically verified by the management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than immovable properties where the Company is the lessee and the leases agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the standalone financial statements are held in the name of the Company, except for the following which are not held in the name of the Company:

Description of property Gross carrying value (Rs. in Lakhs) Held in the name of Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee Period held- indicate range, where appropriate Reason for not being held in the name of the Company. Also indicate if in dispute Freehold Land 518.86 Equal Commodeal Private Limited No 2017-2019 Refer note 4A(a) of the standalone financial Statements

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of use assets) or intangible assets during the year ended 31 March 2024.

(e) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

ii. (a) The inventory, except goods-in-transit and stocks lying with third parties, has been physically verified by the management during the year. For stocks lying with third parties at the year-end, written confirmations have been obtained and for goods-in-transit subsequent evidence of receipts has been linked with inventory records. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable and procedures and coverage as followed by management were appropriate. No discrepancies were noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records that were more than 10% in the aggregate of each class of inventory.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion, the quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks or financial institutions are in agreement with the books of account of the Company.

iii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has granted unsecured loans to two wholly owned subsidiary companies and has also provided corporate guarantee to one wholly owned subsidiary company during the year. The Company also has made investments in equity shares of 2 (two) subsidiary companies, preference shares of 1 (one) body corporate, 9 (nine) mutual fund schemes and in debentures of 4 (four) bodies corporate during the year. The aggregate amount during the year, and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date with respect to loans granted and corporate guarantee given to subsidiaries are as per the table given below:

( D In lakhs)

Particulars Aggregate amount of loan granted / corporate guarantee provided during the year Balance outstanding as a balance sheet date Loan to Subsidiary Companies 105.00 105.00 Corporate Guarantee to Subsidiary Company 81,976.55 27,513.39

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, we are of the opinion that the investments made and terms and conditions of the grant of loans and the guarantees provided are not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in the case of interest bearing loans given, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments or receipts have been regular.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no overdue amount for more than ninety days in respect of loans given.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the loan granted along with the interest due thereon, to one employee has been renewed which had fallen due during the year. The aggregate amount of such loan extended is Rs. 97.22 lakhs and percentage of such loan extended to the total loans granted during the year is 43.41 %.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

iv. In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013, in respect of loan given and guarantee provided. In respect of the investments made by the Company, in our opinion the provisions of Section 186 of the Act have been complied with.

v. The Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor accepted any amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act and the rules made thereunder, to the extent applicable. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vi. We have broadly reviewed the books of accounts maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules prescribed by the Central Government for maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Act in respect of its manufactured goods and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. However, we have not carried out a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether these are accurate or complete.

vii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the Company is generally regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including goods and service tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, duty of customs and other statutory dues applicable to it.

According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Services Tax (‘GST), Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Duty of Customs, Cess and other statutory dues were in arrears as at 31 March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the statutory dues of Goods and Service Tax, Sales Tax, Value added tax, Income-tax, Service tax, Duty of Customs, Entry Tax, Cess or other statutory dues as at 31 March 2024 which have not been deposited on account of a dispute, are as follows:

Name of the statute Nature of the dues Amount under dispute (D in lakhs) Amount paid under protest (D in lakhs) Period Forum where dispute is pending Central Sale Tax Act, 1956 Central Sale Tax 773.68 90.03 2005-06 to 2006- 07, 2009-10 and 2013-14 Appellated and Revision Board 30.45 7.61 2005 - 2006 Sales Tax Appellate Tribunal 18.24 3.49 2016-17 Addl. Commissioner (Appeal) 0.89 0.44 2010 - 2011 Deputy Commissioner 0.26 14.42 2017-18 Commissioner (Appeal) 137.86 - 2008-09 Honble Calcutta High Court West Bengal Value Added Tax Act, 2003 Value Added Tax 905.86 - 2008 - 2009 West Bengal Taxation Tribunal 936.00 24.36 2005-06 to 2006- 07; 2009-2010 and 2013-14 Appellated and Revision Board 87.35 - 2006-07 Senior Joint Commissioner - Special Cell Chhattisgarh Value Added Sales Tax Act, 2003 Value Added Tax 276.31 - 2017 - 2018 Commissioner Good & Service Tax Act, 2017 GST - Korba 177.75 17.44 Jul 17 – Mar 18, 2018-19, Apr - Sep 21 First Appellate Authority The Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty 0.31 0.09 2011-12 to 2014-15 Custom Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal 171.79 10.50 2004 to 2006 and 2012-13, 2015-16, 2016-17 Commissioner (Appeals) of Central Excise The Custom Act, 1962 Custom Act 28.83 3.00 2000-2001 Custom Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax 3.35 0.13 2012-13 to 2014-15 Custom Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal Chhattisgarh Entry Tax Act, 1976 Entry Tax 232.94 154.04 2012-13 to 2013- 14,2016-17 to 2017- 18 1st qtr Honble High Court of Judicature Chhattisgarh at Bilaspur 25.98 5.14 2016-17 Addl. Commissioner (Appeal) 55.89 - 2017-18 Commissioner 188.79 94.34 2014-15 to 2015-16 Assistant Commissioner Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 1337.30 659.50 AY 2011-12, AY 2013-14, AY 2017- 18, AY 2018-19 & AY 2019-20 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals)

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

ix. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans and borrowing or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given by the and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not taken any term loan during the year.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company we report that funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the company, we report that the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures as defined under Companies Act, 2013.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiary companies (as defined under Companies Act, 2013) hence reporting on clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

x. (a) The Company has not raised any money during the year by way of initial public offer / further public offer (including debt instruments) hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has complied with provisions of sections 42 and 62 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of the preferential allotment or private placement of shares during the year. The funds raised, have been used for the purposes for which the funds were raised. The Company has not issued any debentures during the year.

xi. (a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, considering the principles of materiality outlined in Standards on Auditing, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. Therefore, the requirement to report on clause 3(xii)(a) (b) & (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the notes to the standalone financial statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. (a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date.

xv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors during the year and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a) and (b) of the Order is not applicable.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) As represented by the Management, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi) (d) of the Order is not applicable. We have not, however, separately evaluated whether the information provided by the management is accurate and complete.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly requirement to report on Clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of other than ongoing projects, there are no unspent amounts that are required to be transferred to a fund specified in Schedule VII of the Companies Act (the Act), in compliance with second proviso to sub section 5 of section 135 of the Act.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of ongoing projects, there were no unspent amount as on 31 March 2024 which were required to be transferred to a special account.

xxi. The reporting under Clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in this report.

For Singhi & Co.

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No. - 302049E

Sd/- Navindra Kumar Surana Partner Place: Kolkata Membership No. - 053816 Date: April 25, 2024 UDIN -24053816BKACCJ5419

Annexure "B"

to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 2 (f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our Independent Auditors Report of even date to the Members of Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd on the Standalone Financial Statements as of and for the year ended March 31, 2024)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of Himadri Speciality Chemical Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Board of Directors of the company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal financial control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to respective companys policies , the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the ICAI and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to these standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Standalone Financial Statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to these standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to these standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to these standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at

31 March 2024, based on the internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For Singhi & Co.

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No. - 302049E