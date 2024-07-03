Summary

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Limited (SBPF) was incorporated in 1995 as Sona Okegawa Precision Forgings Limited, began commercial production in November 1998. In 2013, the Company was renamed Sona BLW Precision Forgings Limited.The Company is engaged in the manufacturing of precision forged bevel gears and differential case assemblies, conventional and micro-hybrid starter motors, EV traction motors etc., for automotive and other applications. The Company has 9 manufacturing and assembly plants across India, China, Mexico and USA, of which six are located in India. The Companys manufacturing and assembly plants are located at Gurugram, Manesar, Pune, Chennai, Hangzhou, Mexico, Tecumseh.During the FY 2018, the company made investment of Rs 116.39 million in equity shares of Sona Holding BV,Netherlands, being wholly owned subsidiary of Company.The Company had on 16th of October, 2018, inter-alia, executed the following agreements, 1. Share Purchase and Share Subscription Agreement (SSPA) with JM Financial Trustee Company Pvt. Ltd. (JM), Sona Autocomp Holding Pvt. Ltd. (SAHPL), Mr. Sunjay Kapur and BCP Topco VI Pte. Ltd. (BCP Topco) to record the terms and conditions of the investment by BCP Topco in the Company and sale of the equity stake held by JM in the Company to BCP Topco,2. Share Purchase and Shareholders agreement (Europe Separation Agreement or ESA) with Sona Holding B.V., Mr. Sunjay Kapur and SAHPL to record the terms and conditions in relation to the transfer of 81% o

