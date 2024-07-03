iifl-logo-icon 1
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd Share Price

581.55
(-1.62%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:19 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open590
  • Day's High595.15
  • 52 Wk High768.65
  • Prev. Close591.1
  • Day's Low578.3
  • 52 Wk Low 562.1
  • Turnover (lac)9,658.7
  • P/E67.11
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value84.67
  • EPS8.81
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)36,139.85
  • Div. Yield0.49
View All Historical Data
  • Open595
  • Day's High600
  • Spot593.55
  • Prev. Close595.05
  • Day's Low587.45
  • ViewLong Unwinding
  • Market Lot775
  • OI(Chg %)-94,550 (-11.56%)
  • Roll Over%10.29
  • Roll Cost1.91
  • Traded Vol.8,95,125 (-32.65%)
View More Futures

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Auto Ancillaries

Open

590

Prev. Close

591.1

Turnover(Lac.)

9,658.7

Day's High

595.15

Day's Low

578.3

52 Week's High

768.65

52 Week's Low

562.1

Book Value

84.67

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

36,139.85

P/E

67.11

EPS

8.81

Divi. Yield

0.49

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd Corporate Action

9 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

4 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Jun, 2024

arrow

30 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.53

Record Date: 14 Jun, 2024

arrow

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Sona BLW precision to acquire Escort Kubota’s railway business

Sona BLW precision to acquire Escort Kubota’s railway business

24 Oct 2024|02:25 PM

Sona BLW has agreed to acquire Escort Kubota's 'Railway Equipment Division' company as a going concern on a slump sale basis.

Sona BLW raises ₹2,400 Crore via QIP

Sona BLW raises ₹2,400 Crore via QIP

10 Sep 2024|01:36 PM

The QIP proceeds will strengthen the company's capital structure to support its organic and inorganic growth goals.

Sona BLW Shares Climb on QIP Plans

Sona BLW Shares Climb on QIP Plans

5 Sep 2024|01:11 PM

Sona BLW Precision Forgings is an Indian-based worldwide automotive systems and components manufacturer with ten sites in India, China, Mexico, and the United States.

Sona BLW Precision to raise ₹2,400 Crore via QIP

Sona BLW Precision to raise ₹2,400 Crore via QIP

5 Sep 2024|10:47 AM

The fund raising committee (FRC) approved the QIP's opening on September 4, 2024, which is also the "relevant date" for the issue.

Top 10 stocks for today – 5th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 5th September, 2024

5 Sep 2024|09:10 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, Suzlon Energy, Century Textiles & Industries.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:24 PM
Sep-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 28.04%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 28.04%

Non-Promoter- 64.22%

Institutions: 64.21%

Non-Institutions: 7.74%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

586.45

585.41

584.35

572.98

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,987.58

1,664.41

1,388.8

787.97

Net Worth

2,574.03

2,249.82

1,973.15

1,360.95

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021

Revenue

1,939.04

1,400.04

yoy growth (%)

38.49

Raw materials

-835.36

-552.49

As % of sales

43.08

39.46

Employee costs

-160.09

-139.93

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021

Profit before tax

403.5

305.24

Depreciation

-129.53

-86.06

Tax paid

-63.23

-75.3

Working capital

56.08

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

38.49

Op profit growth

29.26

EBIT growth

24.82

Net profit growth

63.64

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

3,184.77

2,655.01

2,109.68

1,566.3

1,037.98

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3,184.77

2,655.01

2,109.68

1,566.3

1,037.98

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

23.96

32.17

54.26

2.34

237.84

View Annually Results

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

MOTHERSON

154.31

85.131,12,615.9642.010.482,488.452.66

Bosch Ltd

BOSCHLTD

33,471.1

50.421,00,986.96535.91.14,394.34,318.82

Uno Minda Ltd

UNOMINDA

1,064.15

91.1161,309.22275.560.192,69371.54

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

SONACOMS

581.55

67.1136,742.65132.30.49839.882.95

Exide Industries Ltd

EXIDEIND

408.95

32.7836,112.25297.770.474,267.3167.01

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Sunjay Kapur

Managing Director & Group CEO

Vivek Vikram Singh

Nominee

Amit Dixit

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Jeff M Overly

Independent Director

Shradha Suri

Vice President & CS

Ajay Pratap Singh

Independent Director

Manisha Girotra

Additional Director

Karamendra Daulet Singh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

Summary

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Limited (SBPF) was incorporated in 1995 as Sona Okegawa Precision Forgings Limited, began commercial production in November 1998. In 2013, the Company was renamed Sona BLW Precision Forgings Limited.The Company is engaged in the manufacturing of precision forged bevel gears and differential case assemblies, conventional and micro-hybrid starter motors, EV traction motors etc., for automotive and other applications. The Company has 9 manufacturing and assembly plants across India, China, Mexico and USA, of which six are located in India. The Companys manufacturing and assembly plants are located at Gurugram, Manesar, Pune, Chennai, Hangzhou, Mexico, Tecumseh.During the FY 2018, the company made investment of Rs 116.39 million in equity shares of Sona Holding BV,Netherlands, being wholly owned subsidiary of Company.The Company had on 16th of October, 2018, inter-alia, executed the following agreements, 1. Share Purchase and Share Subscription Agreement (SSPA) with JM Financial Trustee Company Pvt. Ltd. (JM), Sona Autocomp Holding Pvt. Ltd. (SAHPL), Mr. Sunjay Kapur and BCP Topco VI Pte. Ltd. (BCP Topco) to record the terms and conditions of the investment by BCP Topco in the Company and sale of the equity stake held by JM in the Company to BCP Topco,2. Share Purchase and Shareholders agreement (Europe Separation Agreement or ESA) with Sona Holding B.V., Mr. Sunjay Kapur and SAHPL to record the terms and conditions in relation to the transfer of 81% o
Company FAQs

What is the Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd share price today?

The Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹581.55 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd is ₹36139.85 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd is 67.11 and 7.13 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd is ₹562.1 and ₹768.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd?

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 10.35%, 3 Years at -7.24%, 1 Year at -7.36%, 6 Month at -11.88%, 3 Month at -16.35% and 1 Month at -12.13%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 28.04 %
Institutions - 64.51 %
Public - 7.45 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

