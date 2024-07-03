Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorAuto Ancillaries
Open₹590
Prev. Close₹591.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹9,658.7
Day's High₹595.15
Day's Low₹578.3
52 Week's High₹768.65
52 Week's Low₹562.1
Book Value₹84.67
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)36,139.85
P/E67.11
EPS8.81
Divi. Yield0.49
Sona BLW has agreed to acquire Escort Kubota's 'Railway Equipment Division' company as a going concern on a slump sale basis.Read More
The QIP proceeds will strengthen the company's capital structure to support its organic and inorganic growth goals.Read More
Sona BLW Precision Forgings is an Indian-based worldwide automotive systems and components manufacturer with ten sites in India, China, Mexico, and the United States.Read More
The fund raising committee (FRC) approved the QIP's opening on September 4, 2024, which is also the "relevant date" for the issue.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, Suzlon Energy, Century Textiles & Industries.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
586.45
585.41
584.35
572.98
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,987.58
1,664.41
1,388.8
787.97
Net Worth
2,574.03
2,249.82
1,973.15
1,360.95
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Revenue
1,939.04
1,400.04
yoy growth (%)
38.49
Raw materials
-835.36
-552.49
As % of sales
43.08
39.46
Employee costs
-160.09
-139.93
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Profit before tax
403.5
305.24
Depreciation
-129.53
-86.06
Tax paid
-63.23
-75.3
Working capital
56.08
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
38.49
Op profit growth
29.26
EBIT growth
24.82
Net profit growth
63.64
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
3,184.77
2,655.01
2,109.68
1,566.3
1,037.98
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3,184.77
2,655.01
2,109.68
1,566.3
1,037.98
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
23.96
32.17
54.26
2.34
237.84
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
MOTHERSON
154.31
|85.13
|1,12,615.9
|642.01
|0.48
|2,488.4
|52.66
Bosch Ltd
BOSCHLTD
33,471.1
|50.42
|1,00,986.96
|535.9
|1.1
|4,394.3
|4,318.82
Uno Minda Ltd
UNOMINDA
1,064.15
|91.11
|61,309.22
|275.56
|0.19
|2,693
|71.54
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
SONACOMS
581.55
|67.11
|36,742.65
|132.3
|0.49
|839.8
|82.95
Exide Industries Ltd
EXIDEIND
408.95
|32.78
|36,112.25
|297.77
|0.47
|4,267.3
|167.01
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Sunjay Kapur
Managing Director & Group CEO
Vivek Vikram Singh
Nominee
Amit Dixit
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Jeff M Overly
Independent Director
Shradha Suri
Vice President & CS
Ajay Pratap Singh
Independent Director
Manisha Girotra
Additional Director
Karamendra Daulet Singh
Reports by Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
Summary
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Limited (SBPF) was incorporated in 1995 as Sona Okegawa Precision Forgings Limited, began commercial production in November 1998. In 2013, the Company was renamed Sona BLW Precision Forgings Limited.The Company is engaged in the manufacturing of precision forged bevel gears and differential case assemblies, conventional and micro-hybrid starter motors, EV traction motors etc., for automotive and other applications. The Company has 9 manufacturing and assembly plants across India, China, Mexico and USA, of which six are located in India. The Companys manufacturing and assembly plants are located at Gurugram, Manesar, Pune, Chennai, Hangzhou, Mexico, Tecumseh.During the FY 2018, the company made investment of Rs 116.39 million in equity shares of Sona Holding BV,Netherlands, being wholly owned subsidiary of Company.The Company had on 16th of October, 2018, inter-alia, executed the following agreements, 1. Share Purchase and Share Subscription Agreement (SSPA) with JM Financial Trustee Company Pvt. Ltd. (JM), Sona Autocomp Holding Pvt. Ltd. (SAHPL), Mr. Sunjay Kapur and BCP Topco VI Pte. Ltd. (BCP Topco) to record the terms and conditions of the investment by BCP Topco in the Company and sale of the equity stake held by JM in the Company to BCP Topco,2. Share Purchase and Shareholders agreement (Europe Separation Agreement or ESA) with Sona Holding B.V., Mr. Sunjay Kapur and SAHPL to record the terms and conditions in relation to the transfer of 81% o
The Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹581.55 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd is ₹36139.85 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd is 67.11 and 7.13 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd is ₹562.1 and ₹768.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 10.35%, 3 Years at -7.24%, 1 Year at -7.36%, 6 Month at -11.88%, 3 Month at -16.35% and 1 Month at -12.13%.
