Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd Cash Flow Statement

581.55
(-1.62%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:19 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

Sona BLW Precis. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021

Profit before tax

403.5

305.24

Depreciation

-129.53

-86.06

Tax paid

-63.23

-75.3

Working capital

56.08

Other operating items

Operating

266.81

Capital expenditure

298.92

Free cash flow

565.73

Equity raised

1,834.6

Investing

7.32

Financing

-119.13

Dividends paid

0

0

Net in cash

2,288.52

Sona BLW Precis. : related Articles

Sona BLW precision to acquire Escort Kubota's railway business

Sona BLW precision to acquire Escort Kubota’s railway business

24 Oct 2024|02:25 PM

Sona BLW has agreed to acquire Escort Kubota's 'Railway Equipment Division' company as a going concern on a slump sale basis.

Read More
Sona BLW raises ₹2,400 Crore via QIP

Sona BLW raises ₹2,400 Crore via QIP

10 Sep 2024|01:36 PM

The QIP proceeds will strengthen the company's capital structure to support its organic and inorganic growth goals.

Read More
Sona BLW Shares Climb on QIP Plans

Sona BLW Shares Climb on QIP Plans

5 Sep 2024|01:11 PM

Sona BLW Precision Forgings is an Indian-based worldwide automotive systems and components manufacturer with ten sites in India, China, Mexico, and the United States.

Read More
Sona BLW Precision to raise ₹2,400 Crore via QIP

Sona BLW Precision to raise ₹2,400 Crore via QIP

5 Sep 2024|10:47 AM

The fund raising committee (FRC) approved the QIP's opening on September 4, 2024, which is also the "relevant date" for the issue.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 5th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 5th September, 2024

5 Sep 2024|09:10 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, Suzlon Energy, Century Textiles & Industries.

Read More
Sona BLW to acquire Escorts Kubota's railway business

Sona BLW to acquire Escorts Kubota’s railway business

4 Sep 2024|03:39 PM

The company also stated that the cash will allow them to evaluate the best financing structure for growth ambitions.

Read More

