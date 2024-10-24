Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
36.03
Op profit growth
26.77
EBIT growth
26.19
Net profit growth
68.03
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
26.24
28.15
EBIT margin
20.51
22.11
Net profit margin
16.96
13.73
RoCE
20.97
RoNW
5.35
RoA
4.33
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
6.19
3.76
Dividend per share
1.54
18.93
Cash EPS
3.75
2.06
Book value per share
34.23
24.01
Valuation ratios
P/E
109.71
P/CEPS
180.73
P/B
19.84
EV/EBIDTA
68.65
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
-16.86
-27.02
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
73.85
Inventory days
57.29
Creditor days
-60.97
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-23.94
-10.65
Net debt / equity
0.03
0.3
Net debt / op. profit
0.13
0.95
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-44.37
-41.19
Employee costs
-7.92
-9.41
Other costs
-21.45
-21.22
Sona BLW has agreed to acquire Escort Kubota's 'Railway Equipment Division' company as a going concern on a slump sale basis.Read More
The QIP proceeds will strengthen the company's capital structure to support its organic and inorganic growth goals.Read More
Sona BLW Precision Forgings is an Indian-based worldwide automotive systems and components manufacturer with ten sites in India, China, Mexico, and the United States.Read More
The fund raising committee (FRC) approved the QIP's opening on September 4, 2024, which is also the "relevant date" for the issue.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, Suzlon Energy, Century Textiles & Industries.Read More
The company also stated that the cash will allow them to evaluate the best financing structure for growth ambitions.Read More
