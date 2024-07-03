Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
3,184.77
2,655.01
2,109.68
1,566.3
1,037.98
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3,184.77
2,655.01
2,109.68
1,566.3
1,037.98
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
23.96
32.17
54.26
2.34
237.84
Total Income
3,208.73
2,687.18
2,163.94
1,568.64
1,275.82
Total Expenditure
2,291.4
1,983.15
1,571.54
1,139.19
795.71
PBIDT
917.33
704.04
592.4
429.45
480.11
Interest
25.8
16.93
18.26
32.52
25.98
PBDT
891.53
687.11
574.14
396.94
454.14
Depreciation
220.23
178
141.97
96.94
67.12
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
153.86
114.52
75.93
49.74
36.5
Deferred Tax
-0.33
-0.71
-5.3
35.09
-9.83
Reported Profit After Tax
517.78
395.3
361.54
215.17
360.34
Minority Interest After NP
0.51
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
517.27
395.3
361.54
215.17
360.34
Extra-ordinary Items
-6.72
-2.61
10.94
-9.97
210.17
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
523.99
397.91
350.6
225.14
150.17
EPS (Unit Curr.)
8.83
6.76
6.22
3.76
7.06
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
30.6
28.1
15.4
189.33
424
Equity
586.45
585.41
584.35
572.98
47.75
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
28.8
26.51
28.08
27.41
46.25
PBDTM(%)
27.99
25.87
27.21
25.34
43.75
PATM(%)
16.25
14.88
17.13
13.73
34.71
Sona BLW has agreed to acquire Escort Kubota's 'Railway Equipment Division' company as a going concern on a slump sale basis.Read More
The QIP proceeds will strengthen the company's capital structure to support its organic and inorganic growth goals.Read More
Sona BLW Precision Forgings is an Indian-based worldwide automotive systems and components manufacturer with ten sites in India, China, Mexico, and the United States.Read More
The fund raising committee (FRC) approved the QIP's opening on September 4, 2024, which is also the "relevant date" for the issue.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, Suzlon Energy, Century Textiles & Industries.Read More
The company also stated that the cash will allow them to evaluate the best financing structure for growth ambitions.Read More
