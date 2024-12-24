Here's the list of Sona BLW Precis.'s futures contracts. The future contract comprises financial derivative contracts that bind parties to buy and sell an asset at a specified future timeand price. Know the difference in strike price, quantity, expiration date and other details about the Sona BLW Precis.'s futures contract.
Sona BLW has agreed to acquire Escort Kubota's 'Railway Equipment Division' company as a going concern on a slump sale basis.Read More
The QIP proceeds will strengthen the company's capital structure to support its organic and inorganic growth goals.Read More
Sona BLW Precision Forgings is an Indian-based worldwide automotive systems and components manufacturer with ten sites in India, China, Mexico, and the United States.Read More
The fund raising committee (FRC) approved the QIP's opening on September 4, 2024, which is also the "relevant date" for the issue.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, Suzlon Energy, Century Textiles & Industries.Read More
The company also stated that the cash will allow them to evaluate the best financing structure for growth ambitions.Read More
