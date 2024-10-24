|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|23 Oct 2024
|9 Oct 2024
|Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Prior Intimation of Board Meeting held on 23rd Oct 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 23/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|3 Sep 2024
|3 Sep 2024
|Outcome of the Board Meeting for approval of consolidated condensed financials for June, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|24 Jul 2024
|8 Jul 2024
|Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 24th July 2024 for quarterly financials. Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/07/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Prior Intimation for Board Meeting for considering the issue of shares. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.07.2024) Outcome of Board Meeting Revised Board Meeting outcome (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Apr 2024
|15 Apr 2024
|Final Dividend & Audited Results Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/04/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 15.04.2024) outcome of the Board Meeting, final dividend and audited financial results. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.04.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Mar 2024
|14 Mar 2024
|Board has reconstituted the Risk Management Committee
|Board Meeting
|23 Jan 2024
|9 Jan 2024
|Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform you pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (Listing Regulations) that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 23th January 2024 for following items; 1. To consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended on 31th December 2023. 2. To consider and declare the interim dividend for financial year 2023-24. Outcome of Board meeting and declaration of interim dividend Board has declared interim dividend of Rs. 1.53 per equity shares and fixed the record date 5th Feb, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.01.2024)
Sona BLW has agreed to acquire Escort Kubota's 'Railway Equipment Division' company as a going concern on a slump sale basis.Read More
The QIP proceeds will strengthen the company's capital structure to support its organic and inorganic growth goals.Read More
Sona BLW Precision Forgings is an Indian-based worldwide automotive systems and components manufacturer with ten sites in India, China, Mexico, and the United States.Read More
The fund raising committee (FRC) approved the QIP's opening on September 4, 2024, which is also the "relevant date" for the issue.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, Suzlon Energy, Century Textiles & Industries.Read More
The company also stated that the cash will allow them to evaluate the best financing structure for growth ambitions.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.