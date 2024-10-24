iifl-logo-icon 1
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd Board Meeting

583.2
(2.15%)
Jan 16, 2025|01:19:55 PM

Sona BLW Precis. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting23 Oct 20249 Oct 2024
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Prior Intimation of Board Meeting held on 23rd Oct 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 23/10/2024)
Board Meeting3 Sep 20243 Sep 2024
Outcome of the Board Meeting for approval of consolidated condensed financials for June, 2024.
Board Meeting24 Jul 20248 Jul 2024
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 24th July 2024 for quarterly financials. Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/07/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Prior Intimation for Board Meeting for considering the issue of shares. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.07.2024) Outcome of Board Meeting Revised Board Meeting outcome (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/07/2024)
Board Meeting30 Apr 202415 Apr 2024
Final Dividend & Audited Results Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/04/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 15.04.2024) outcome of the Board Meeting, final dividend and audited financial results. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.04.2024)
Board Meeting14 Mar 202414 Mar 2024
Board has reconstituted the Risk Management Committee
Board Meeting23 Jan 20249 Jan 2024
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform you pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (Listing Regulations) that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 23th January 2024 for following items; 1. To consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended on 31th December 2023. 2. To consider and declare the interim dividend for financial year 2023-24. Outcome of Board meeting and declaration of interim dividend Board has declared interim dividend of Rs. 1.53 per equity shares and fixed the record date 5th Feb, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.01.2024)

Sona BLW Precis.: Related News

Sona BLW precision to acquire Escort Kubota’s railway business

Sona BLW precision to acquire Escort Kubota’s railway business

24 Oct 2024|02:25 PM

Sona BLW has agreed to acquire Escort Kubota's 'Railway Equipment Division' company as a going concern on a slump sale basis.

Sona BLW raises ₹2,400 Crore via QIP

Sona BLW raises ₹2,400 Crore via QIP

10 Sep 2024|01:36 PM

The QIP proceeds will strengthen the company's capital structure to support its organic and inorganic growth goals.

Sona BLW Shares Climb on QIP Plans

Sona BLW Shares Climb on QIP Plans

5 Sep 2024|01:11 PM

Sona BLW Precision Forgings is an Indian-based worldwide automotive systems and components manufacturer with ten sites in India, China, Mexico, and the United States.

Sona BLW Precision to raise ₹2,400 Crore via QIP

Sona BLW Precision to raise ₹2,400 Crore via QIP

5 Sep 2024|10:47 AM

The fund raising committee (FRC) approved the QIP's opening on September 4, 2024, which is also the "relevant date" for the issue.

Top 10 stocks for today – 5th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 5th September, 2024

5 Sep 2024|09:10 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, Suzlon Energy, Century Textiles & Industries.

Sona BLW to acquire Escorts Kubota’s railway business

Sona BLW to acquire Escorts Kubota’s railway business

4 Sep 2024|03:39 PM

The company also stated that the cash will allow them to evaluate the best financing structure for growth ambitions.

QUICKLINKS FOR Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
