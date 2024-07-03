Summary

Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited was incorporated on May 07, 1985 and promoted by Zuari Agro Chemicals. The Company presently has two business segments viz. Fertilisers and other Agri-inputs and Shipping. The Company manufactures Urea in its three plants located at Gadepan, District Kota, Rajasthan with an aggregate annual production capacity of around 3.4 million Metric Tons (MT). It markets other fertilisers and agri-inputs such as Di-Ammonium Phosphate (DAP), Muriate of Potash (MOP), Ammonium Phosphate Sulphate (APS), different grades of NPK fertilisers, Specialty Plant Nutrients, Sulphur, Micronutrients and Agrochemicals.The Company started commercial production of urea and ammonia plant at Gadepan in Rajasthan during the year 1994. In 1997, it entered into a joint venture with Ofiice Cherifien Des Phosphates, a Moroccan Government company and Indo Maroc Phosphore SA. They started merchant grade phosphoric acid unit in Morocco with the capacity of 330000 tonnes per annum in 1999. In 1998, the company promoted India Software group, a software division which makes inroads into the software business.In the year 1999, the company acquired ITC Classic Home Finance Ltd and renamed as Birla Home Finance Ltd. Also, they incorporated Chambal Agritech Ltd as a joint venture with Technico Pty Ltd, Australia to produce high quality potato seed Technituber in India. The company has the facility at Himachal Pradesh which is one of the largest Technituber producers in the world

Read More