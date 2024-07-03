iifl-logo-icon 1
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd Share Price

495.45
(-0.97%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:19:59 AM

  • Open499
  • Day's High500.95
  • 52 Wk High574.35
  • Prev. Close500.3
  • Day's Low494.45
  • 52 Wk Low 332.05
  • Turnover (lac)1,135.12
  • P/E12.99
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value204.07
  • EPS38.5
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)19,850.32
  • Div. Yield1.5
  • Roll Over%0
  • Roll Cost0
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd Corporate Action

22 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

22 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 22 Jul, 2024

arrow

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 5

Record Date: 19 Nov, 2024

arrow

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Agriculture Stocks in India: A Comprehensive Guide to Key Players

Agriculture Stocks in India: A Comprehensive Guide to Key Players

11 Sep 2024|02:50 PM

Discover the best agriculture stocks to invest in for 2024 with India Infoline. Our detailed list includes market prices, and key metrics for investment choices.

Top 10 stocks for today – 7th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 7th August 2024

7 Aug 2024|08:16 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Power, Chambal Fertilisers, Cummins India, etc.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:40 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Feb-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.57%

Foreign: 0.56%

Indian: 59.84%

Non-Promoter- 22.22%

Institutions: 22.22%

Non-Institutions: 17.37%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

400.65

415.64

413.45

411.31

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

6,722.71

6,460.93

5,770.14

4,881

Net Worth

7,123.36

6,876.57

6,183.59

5,292.31

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

12,719.01

12,205.95

7,461.11

7,410.66

yoy growth (%)

4.2

63.59

0.68

-15.5

Raw materials

-7,338.21

-6,889.31

-4,632.46

-4,759.76

As % of sales

57.69

56.44

62.08

64.22

Employee costs

-175.32

-155.94

-114.28

-107.02

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1,958.94

1,292.28

720.13

616.5

Depreciation

-289.22

-286.86

-62.88

-61.57

Tax paid

-611.9

-101.39

-243.64

-182.11

Working capital

-3,907.32

3,266.45

-628.25

-747.9

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

4.2

63.59

0.68

-15.5

Op profit growth

29.63

143.57

4.74

4.86

EBIT growth

24.62

106.25

0.91

13.61

Net profit growth

10.02

154.97

12.95

-3,915.26

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

17,966.41

27,772.81

16,068.83

12,719.01

12,205.95

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

17,966.41

27,772.81

16,068.83

12,719.01

12,205.95

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

329.54

225.29

374.38

474.71

215.14

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd

FACT

973.35

062,973.0411.180.11,448.6320.14

Coromandel International Ltd

COROMANDEL

1,958.3

39.0257,698.78695.860.317,432.31347.89

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd

CHAMBLFERT

500.3

12.9920,040.63500.421.54,346.18202.24

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd

RCF

180.63

53.439,963.5278.60.694,289.5683.96

Paradeep Phosphates Ltd

PARADEEP

120.66

27.099,827.36227.460.413,843.8446.12

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

S K Poddar

Independent Director

Pradeep Banerjee

Independent Director

Berjis Desai

Independent Director

Vivek Mehra

Independent Director

Rita Menon

Non Executive Director

C S Nopany

Co-Chairman

Shyam S Bhartia

Managing Director

Abhay Baijal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Tridib Barat

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd

Summary

Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited was incorporated on May 07, 1985 and promoted by Zuari Agro Chemicals. The Company presently has two business segments viz. Fertilisers and other Agri-inputs and Shipping. The Company manufactures Urea in its three plants located at Gadepan, District Kota, Rajasthan with an aggregate annual production capacity of around 3.4 million Metric Tons (MT). It markets other fertilisers and agri-inputs such as Di-Ammonium Phosphate (DAP), Muriate of Potash (MOP), Ammonium Phosphate Sulphate (APS), different grades of NPK fertilisers, Specialty Plant Nutrients, Sulphur, Micronutrients and Agrochemicals.The Company started commercial production of urea and ammonia plant at Gadepan in Rajasthan during the year 1994. In 1997, it entered into a joint venture with Ofiice Cherifien Des Phosphates, a Moroccan Government company and Indo Maroc Phosphore SA. They started merchant grade phosphoric acid unit in Morocco with the capacity of 330000 tonnes per annum in 1999. In 1998, the company promoted India Software group, a software division which makes inroads into the software business.In the year 1999, the company acquired ITC Classic Home Finance Ltd and renamed as Birla Home Finance Ltd. Also, they incorporated Chambal Agritech Ltd as a joint venture with Technico Pty Ltd, Australia to produce high quality potato seed Technituber in India. The company has the facility at Himachal Pradesh which is one of the largest Technituber producers in the world
Company FAQs

What is the Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd share price today?

The Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹495.45 today.

What is the Market Cap of Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd is ₹19850.32 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd is 12.99 and 2.47 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd is ₹332.05 and ₹574.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd?

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 26.66%, 3 Years at 7.72%, 1 Year at 29.38%, 6 Month at -2.92%, 3 Month at -5.81% and 1 Month at -4.72%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 60.40 %
Institutions - 22.22 %
Public - 17.37 %

