Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFertilizers
Open₹499
Prev. Close₹500.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,135.12
Day's High₹500.95
Day's Low₹494.45
52 Week's High₹574.35
52 Week's Low₹332.05
Book Value₹204.07
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)19,850.32
P/E12.99
EPS38.5
Divi. Yield1.5
Discover the best agriculture stocks to invest in for 2024 with India Infoline. Our detailed list includes market prices, and key metrics for investment choices.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Power, Chambal Fertilisers, Cummins India, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
400.65
415.64
413.45
411.31
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6,722.71
6,460.93
5,770.14
4,881
Net Worth
7,123.36
6,876.57
6,183.59
5,292.31
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
12,719.01
12,205.95
7,461.11
7,410.66
yoy growth (%)
4.2
63.59
0.68
-15.5
Raw materials
-7,338.21
-6,889.31
-4,632.46
-4,759.76
As % of sales
57.69
56.44
62.08
64.22
Employee costs
-175.32
-155.94
-114.28
-107.02
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1,958.94
1,292.28
720.13
616.5
Depreciation
-289.22
-286.86
-62.88
-61.57
Tax paid
-611.9
-101.39
-243.64
-182.11
Working capital
-3,907.32
3,266.45
-628.25
-747.9
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
4.2
63.59
0.68
-15.5
Op profit growth
29.63
143.57
4.74
4.86
EBIT growth
24.62
106.25
0.91
13.61
Net profit growth
10.02
154.97
12.95
-3,915.26
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
17,966.41
27,772.81
16,068.83
12,719.01
12,205.95
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
17,966.41
27,772.81
16,068.83
12,719.01
12,205.95
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
329.54
225.29
374.38
474.71
215.14
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd
FACT
973.35
|0
|62,973.04
|11.18
|0.1
|1,448.63
|20.14
Coromandel International Ltd
COROMANDEL
1,958.3
|39.02
|57,698.78
|695.86
|0.31
|7,432.31
|347.89
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd
CHAMBLFERT
500.3
|12.99
|20,040.63
|500.42
|1.5
|4,346.18
|202.24
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd
RCF
180.63
|53.43
|9,963.52
|78.6
|0.69
|4,289.56
|83.96
Paradeep Phosphates Ltd
PARADEEP
120.66
|27.09
|9,827.36
|227.46
|0.41
|3,843.84
|46.12
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
S K Poddar
Independent Director
Pradeep Banerjee
Independent Director
Berjis Desai
Independent Director
Vivek Mehra
Independent Director
Rita Menon
Non Executive Director
C S Nopany
Co-Chairman
Shyam S Bhartia
Managing Director
Abhay Baijal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Tridib Barat
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd
Summary
Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited was incorporated on May 07, 1985 and promoted by Zuari Agro Chemicals. The Company presently has two business segments viz. Fertilisers and other Agri-inputs and Shipping. The Company manufactures Urea in its three plants located at Gadepan, District Kota, Rajasthan with an aggregate annual production capacity of around 3.4 million Metric Tons (MT). It markets other fertilisers and agri-inputs such as Di-Ammonium Phosphate (DAP), Muriate of Potash (MOP), Ammonium Phosphate Sulphate (APS), different grades of NPK fertilisers, Specialty Plant Nutrients, Sulphur, Micronutrients and Agrochemicals.The Company started commercial production of urea and ammonia plant at Gadepan in Rajasthan during the year 1994. In 1997, it entered into a joint venture with Ofiice Cherifien Des Phosphates, a Moroccan Government company and Indo Maroc Phosphore SA. They started merchant grade phosphoric acid unit in Morocco with the capacity of 330000 tonnes per annum in 1999. In 1998, the company promoted India Software group, a software division which makes inroads into the software business.In the year 1999, the company acquired ITC Classic Home Finance Ltd and renamed as Birla Home Finance Ltd. Also, they incorporated Chambal Agritech Ltd as a joint venture with Technico Pty Ltd, Australia to produce high quality potato seed Technituber in India. The company has the facility at Himachal Pradesh which is one of the largest Technituber producers in the world
Read More
The Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹495.45 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd is ₹19850.32 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd is 12.99 and 2.47 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd is ₹332.05 and ₹574.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 26.66%, 3 Years at 7.72%, 1 Year at 29.38%, 6 Month at -2.92%, 3 Month at -5.81% and 1 Month at -4.72%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.