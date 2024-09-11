iifl-logo-icon 1
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd Board Meeting

485.3
(2.16%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Chambal Fert. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting6 Nov 202429 Oct 2024
CHAMBAL FERTILISERS & CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results for the quarter and six months ended September 30 2024 and consider declaration of interim dividend on the equity shares of the Company if any. Board Meeting Outcome for Declaration Of Interim Dividend (i) Unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and six months ended September 30, 2024; and ii) Copies of the Limited Review Reports issued by the Auditors of the Company on standalone and consolidated Financial Results. Further, in continuation to our letter no. CFCL/SE/2024-25/102 dated November 6, 2024, filed earlier today, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. November 6, 2024, declared interim dividend @ 50% on the equity share capital of the Company (i.e. Rs. 5 per equity share of Rs. 10/-). The interim dividend shall be paid/ dispatched on or before December 5, 2024. The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 14:30 Hours (IST) and concluded at 15:48 Hours (IST) on November 6, 2024. Changes in Senior Management Personnel (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.11.2024)
Board Meeting6 Aug 202427 Jul 2024
CHAMBAL FERTILISERS & CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. This is in reference to the e-mail dated August 12, 2024 received from National Stock Exchange of limited (NSE) advising us to submit machine readable/legible copy of financial results of our company for the period ended June 30, 2024, which was submitted by us on the portal of BSE & NSE on August 06, 2024. Accordingly, the Company has submitted the machine readable file of the financial results for period ended June 30, 2024 on NSEs portal today i.e. on August 13, 2024. The same is being submitted again on your portal. It is confirmed that there is no change in the contents of financial results submitted by us on your portal on August 06, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting7 May 202427 Apr 2024
CHAMBAL FERTILISERS & CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated audited financial results of the Company and recommend final dividend if any for the financial year ended March 31 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting - Recommendation of Final Dividend of Rs. 3 per equity share. Audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 along with Audit Reports. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.5.2024)
Board Meeting6 Feb 202422 Jan 2024
CHAMBAL FERTILISERS & CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. In continuation to our letter dated January 22, 2024 and pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing herewith the following: (i) Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31/12/2023 (ii) Limited Review Reports. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/02/2024)

Chambal Fert.: Related News

Agriculture Stocks in India: A Comprehensive Guide to Key Players

Agriculture Stocks in India: A Comprehensive Guide to Key Players

11 Sep 2024|02:50 PM

Discover the best agriculture stocks to invest in for 2024 with India Infoline. Our detailed list includes market prices, and key metrics for investment choices.

Top 10 stocks for today – 7th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 7th August 2024

7 Aug 2024|08:16 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Power, Chambal Fertilisers, Cummins India, etc.

