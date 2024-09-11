Board Meeting 6 Nov 2024 29 Oct 2024

CHAMBAL FERTILISERS & CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results for the quarter and six months ended September 30 2024 and consider declaration of interim dividend on the equity shares of the Company if any. Board Meeting Outcome for Declaration Of Interim Dividend (i) Unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and six months ended September 30, 2024; and ii) Copies of the Limited Review Reports issued by the Auditors of the Company on standalone and consolidated Financial Results. Further, in continuation to our letter no. CFCL/SE/2024-25/102 dated November 6, 2024, filed earlier today, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. November 6, 2024, declared interim dividend @ 50% on the equity share capital of the Company (i.e. Rs. 5 per equity share of Rs. 10/-). The interim dividend shall be paid/ dispatched on or before December 5, 2024. The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 14:30 Hours (IST) and concluded at 15:48 Hours (IST) on November 6, 2024. Changes in Senior Management Personnel (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.11.2024)

Board Meeting 6 Aug 2024 27 Jul 2024

CHAMBAL FERTILISERS & CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. This is in reference to the e-mail dated August 12, 2024 received from National Stock Exchange of limited (NSE) advising us to submit machine readable/legible copy of financial results of our company for the period ended June 30, 2024, which was submitted by us on the portal of BSE & NSE on August 06, 2024. Accordingly, the Company has submitted the machine readable file of the financial results for period ended June 30, 2024 on NSEs portal today i.e. on August 13, 2024. The same is being submitted again on your portal. It is confirmed that there is no change in the contents of financial results submitted by us on your portal on August 06, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 7 May 2024 27 Apr 2024

CHAMBAL FERTILISERS & CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated audited financial results of the Company and recommend final dividend if any for the financial year ended March 31 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting - Recommendation of Final Dividend of Rs. 3 per equity share. Audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 along with Audit Reports. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.5.2024)

Board Meeting 6 Feb 2024 22 Jan 2024