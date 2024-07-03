Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
15,323.37
24,174.15
12,761.46
11,078.25
10,236.86
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
15,323.37
24,174.15
12,761.46
11,078.25
10,236.86
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
256.12
187.52
300.74
85.33
99.3
Total Income
15,579.49
24,361.67
13,062.2
11,163.58
10,336.16
Total Expenditure
13,446.58
22,466.23
10,860.7
8,900.4
8,565.76
PBIDT
2,132.91
1,895.44
2,201.5
2,263.18
1,770.4
Interest
137.07
253.13
79.38
243.96
389.33
PBDT
1,995.84
1,642.31
2,122.12
2,019.22
1,381.07
Depreciation
234.71
232.37
224.69
214.3
214.84
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
290.01
217.09
278.75
302.84
206.24
Deferred Tax
292.16
253.04
296.42
296.24
-64.5
Reported Profit After Tax
1,178.96
939.81
1,322.26
1,205.84
1,024.49
Minority Interest After NP
-0.06
-0.31
-0.15
-1.03
-4.15
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1,179.02
940.12
1,322.41
1,206.87
1,028.64
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1,179.02
940.12
1,322.41
1,206.87
1,028.64
EPS (Unit Curr.)
28.33
22.59
31.77
29
24.71
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
45
45
45
0
0
Equity
416.21
416.21
416.21
416.21
416.21
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
13.91
7.84
17.25
20.42
17.29
PBDTM(%)
13.02
6.79
16.62
18.22
13.49
PATM(%)
7.69
3.88
10.36
10.88
10
