Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd Key Ratios

500.85
(0.86%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:18 PM

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

4.2

61.86

-0.16

-16.14

Op profit growth

29.49

138.84

2.61

2.65

EBIT growth

28.42

93.09

8.27

8

Net profit growth

34.95

145.8

37.74

63.89

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

19.36

15.58

10.56

10.27

EBIT margin

17.38

14.1

11.82

10.9

Net profit margin

13.01

10.04

6.61

4.79

RoCE

16.38

14.09

11.41

11.54

RoNW

8.91

8.98

4.99

4.53

RoA

3.06

2.5

1.59

1.26

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

41.99

29.45

11.9

8.62

Dividend per share

7.5

4

1.9

1.9

Cash EPS

32.8

22.56

9.93

6.48

Book value per share

127.8

95.06

68.83

51.02

Valuation ratios

P/E

5.44

3.67

13.66

10.04

P/CEPS

6.97

4.78

16.36

13.34

P/B

1.81

1.27

2.7

1.69

EV/EBIDTA

4.99

6.98

12.69

8.83

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

15.85

21.83

Tax payout

-31.67

-8.31

-33.24

-32.56

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

96.67

121.07

134.82

166.64

Inventory days

27.61

28.86

39.79

41.5

Creditor days

-18.49

-20.49

-25.4

-23.5

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-7.91

-3.42

-5.74

-3.24

Net debt / equity

0.55

2.4

1.96

2.11

Net debt / op. profit

1.2

5

7.08

5.78

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-57.69

-56.44

-61.43

-63.01

Employee costs

-1.38

-1.27

-1.98

-1.87

Other costs

-21.54

-26.69

-26.02

-24.83

