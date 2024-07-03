Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
4,346.18
4,933.23
2,643.04
4,348.57
5,385.52
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4,346.18
4,933.23
2,643.04
4,348.57
5,385.52
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
79.99
86.28
73.42
151.3
90.35
Total Income
4,426.17
5,019.51
2,716.46
4,499.87
5,475.87
Total Expenditure
3,556.02
4,181.21
2,476.54
3,720.1
4,770.51
PBIDT
870.15
838.3
239.92
779.77
705.36
Interest
1.27
40.21
35.99
36.47
45.77
PBDT
868.88
798.09
203.93
743.3
659.59
Depreciation
83.26
82.24
78.08
79.11
78.44
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
122.16
135.46
9.24
96.35
90.43
Deferred Tax
127.1
132.07
19.82
108.44
109.76
Reported Profit After Tax
536.36
448.32
96.79
459.4
380.96
Minority Interest After NP
-0.01
-0.04
0.01
-0.01
-0.01
Net Profit after Minority Interest
536.37
448.36
96.78
459.41
380.97
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
536.37
448.36
96.78
459.41
380.97
EPS (Unit Curr.)
13.39
11.19
2.51
11.04
9.15
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
50
0
0
0
45
Equity
400.65
400.65
400.65
416.21
416.21
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
20.02
16.99
9.07
17.93
13.09
PBDTM(%)
19.99
16.17
7.71
17.09
12.24
PATM(%)
12.34
9.08
3.66
10.56
7.07
Discover the best agriculture stocks to invest in for 2024 with India Infoline. Our detailed list includes market prices, and key metrics for investment choices.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Power, Chambal Fertilisers, Cummins India, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.