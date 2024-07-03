Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
9,279.41
6,991.61
10,974.8
11,894.88
15,877.93
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
9,279.41
6,991.61
10,974.8
11,894.88
15,877.93
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
166.27
224.72
104.82
60.43
164.86
Total Income
9,445.68
7,216.33
11,079.62
11,955.31
16,042.79
Total Expenditure
7,737.23
6,196.64
9,726.48
11,113.41
14,840.05
PBIDT
1,708.45
1,019.69
1,353.14
841.9
1,202.74
Interest
41.48
72.46
100.6
186.96
133.06
PBDT
1,666.97
947.23
1,252.54
654.94
1,069.68
Depreciation
165.5
157.19
155.6
154.01
154.28
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
257.62
105.59
193.66
71.6
137.27
Deferred Tax
259.17
128.26
183.72
11.44
162.23
Reported Profit After Tax
984.68
556.19
719.56
417.89
615.9
Minority Interest After NP
-0.05
0
-0.05
-0.24
-0.19
Net Profit after Minority Interest
984.73
556.19
719.61
418.13
616.09
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
984.73
556.19
719.61
418.13
616.09
EPS (Unit Curr.)
24.58
13.88
17.29
10.05
14.8
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
50
0
45
0
0
Equity
400.65
400.65
416.21
416.21
416.21
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
18.41
14.58
12.32
7.07
7.57
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
10.61
7.95
6.55
3.51
3.87
