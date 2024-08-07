Top 10 stocks for today – 7th August 2024

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Tata Power: In the first quarter ending June 30, 2024, the company’s net profit decreased by 0.2% to ₹970.9 Crore from the previous year. Tata Power Company reported a quarterly net profit of ₹972.5 Crore in a regulatory filing.

Chambal Fertilisers: The company recorded a 32.4% year-on-year increase in net profit to ₹448.3 Crore for the first quarter ending June 30, 2024. In the same quarter, it had a net profit of ₹338.6 Crore. The company’s sales decreased by 11.7% to ₹4,933.2 Crore from ₹5,589.3 Crore in the same period last fiscal year.

Cummins India: Power solutions technology supplier announced a 33% year-on-year increase in standalone net profit to ₹419.8 Crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2024. In the same quarter, it had a net profit of ₹315.7 Crore.

Gland Pharma: The drug firm’s net profit decreased by 25.9% year on year to ₹143.8 Crore in the first quarter of 2024, ending June 30. In the same quarter, it had a net profit of ₹194 Crore. Revenue climbed by 16% to ₹1,401.7 Crore, up from ₹1,208.7 Crore in the previous fiscal period.

Bosch: The auto components major recorded a 13.8% year-on-year growth in net profit to ₹465.4 Crore for the first quarter ending June 30, 2024. In the same quarter, it had a net profit of ₹409 Crore. The company’s revenue climbed by 3.8% to ₹4,316.8 Crore from ₹4,158.4 Crore in the previous fiscal year.

Lupin: In the first quarter of 2024, the pharmaceutical company’s net profit increased by 77.2% to ₹801.3 Crore compared to the previous year. In the same quarter, it reported a net profit of ₹452.3 Crore.

Suzlon Energy: The renewable energy solutions provider announced that its board of directors has approved the acquisition of 22,80,000 equity shares, or 76% of Renom Energy Services’ equity share capital, in numerous tranches. Suzlon Energy will acquire Renom Energy Services for ₹660 Crore, making it a subsidiary of the company.

PB Fintech: The parent company of Policybazaar and Paisabazaar reported a net profit of ₹60 Crore for the first quarter, ending June 30, 2024. In the same quarter, it reported a net loss of ₹11.9 Crore. The company’s revenue increased by 51.8% to ₹1,010.5 Crore, from ₹665.6 Crore in the previous fiscal year.

PI Industries: The Udaipur-based agrochemicals company announced a 17.2% year-on-year growth in net profit to ₹448.8 Crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2024. In the same quarter, it had a net profit of ₹383 Crore.

State Bank of India: Challa Sreenivasulu Setty, SBI’s current Managing Director, has been appointed Chairman for a three-year term beginning August 28, 2024, or upon assumption of duty, whichever occurs first.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com