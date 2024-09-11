Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Tuesday August 06 2024 to Wednesday August 07 2024 (both days inclusive) for taking record of the members of the Company for the purpose of determining the eligibility of equity shareholders for payment of final dividend as per the details enclosed herewith. Rs.3.0000 per share(30%)Final Dividend & A.G.M (As Per BSE Bulletin dated on 22.07.2024)