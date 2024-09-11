iifl-logo-icon 1
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd Dividend

496.6
(2.33%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:31:09 PM

Chambal Fert. CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend6 Nov 202419 Nov 202419 Nov 2024550Interim
Board Meeting Outcome for Declaration Of Interim Dividend In continuation to our letter no. CFCL/SE/2024-25/102 dated November 6, 2024, filed earlier today, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. November 6, 2024, declared interim dividend @ 50% on the equity share capital of the Company (i.e. Rs. 5 per equity share of Rs. 10/-). The interim dividend shall be paid/ dispatched on or before December 5, 2024. The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 14:30 Hours (IST) and concluded at 15:48 Hours (IST) on November 6, 2024.
Dividend7 May 20245 Aug 2024-330Final
Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 7, 2024, recommended a final dividend of Rs. 3.00 (i.e. 30%) per equity share of Rs. 10 each of the Company. The final dividend shall be paid within the prescribed time after the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company.

Chambal Fert.: Related News

Agriculture Stocks in India: A Comprehensive Guide to Key Players

Agriculture Stocks in India: A Comprehensive Guide to Key Players

11 Sep 2024|02:50 PM

Discover the best agriculture stocks to invest in for 2024 with India Infoline. Our detailed list includes market prices, and key metrics for investment choices.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 7th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 7th August 2024

7 Aug 2024|08:16 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Power, Chambal Fertilisers, Cummins India, etc.

Read More
