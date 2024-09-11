Board Meeting Outcome for Declaration Of Interim Dividend In continuation to our letter no. CFCL/SE/2024-25/102 dated November 6, 2024, filed earlier today, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. November 6, 2024, declared interim dividend @ 50% on the equity share capital of the Company (i.e. Rs. 5 per equity share of Rs. 10/-). The interim dividend shall be paid/ dispatched on or before December 5, 2024. The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 14:30 Hours (IST) and concluded at 15:48 Hours (IST) on November 6, 2024.