|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|6 Nov 2024
|19 Nov 2024
|19 Nov 2024
|5
|50
|Interim
|Board Meeting Outcome for Declaration Of Interim Dividend In continuation to our letter no. CFCL/SE/2024-25/102 dated November 6, 2024, filed earlier today, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. November 6, 2024, declared interim dividend @ 50% on the equity share capital of the Company (i.e. Rs. 5 per equity share of Rs. 10/-). The interim dividend shall be paid/ dispatched on or before December 5, 2024. The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 14:30 Hours (IST) and concluded at 15:48 Hours (IST) on November 6, 2024.
|Dividend
|7 May 2024
|5 Aug 2024
|-
|3
|30
|Final
|Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 7, 2024, recommended a final dividend of Rs. 3.00 (i.e. 30%) per equity share of Rs. 10 each of the Company. The final dividend shall be paid within the prescribed time after the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company.
Discover the best agriculture stocks to invest in for 2024 with India Infoline. Our detailed list includes market prices, and key metrics for investment choices.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Power, Chambal Fertilisers, Cummins India, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.