AGM 27/08/2024 Pursuant to regulation 44(3) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing herewith voting results of the business transacted at the Thirty Ninth AGM of the Company held on August 27, 2024 along with Scrutinisers Report dated August 27, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.08.2024) This has reference to e-mail dated August 30, 2024 received from BSE Limited , on the proceedings of Annual General Meeting (AGM) submitted by the company on August 27, 2024 (Ref. No. CFCL/SE/2024-25/74). In this regard, we are forwarding herewith revised summary of proceedings of the Thirty Ninth AGM held on Tuesday , August 27, 2024 through video conferencing. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.08.2024)