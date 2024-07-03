Summary

Navin Fluorine International Limited was incorporated in June 25th, 1998. Being a flagship, the Company belongs to a reputed industrial house of Padmanabh Mafatlal Group in India. It has largest integrated fluorochemicals complex in India, since 1967. The Company primarily focuses on fluorine chemistry - producing refrigeration gases, chemicals, inorganic bulk fluorides, specialty organofluorines and offers Contract Research and manufacturing services. Its 2 manufacturing units at Surat in Gujarat and Dewas in Madhya Pradesh and 1 manufacturing site of Navin Fluorine Advanced Sciences Limited at Dahej in Gujarat are strategically located near ports to facilitate the import of raw materials and the export of finished products. The Companys manufacturing unit was located in Surat. It commenced the refrigerant business in 1967 and established itself as a respected refrigerant global brand. It commissioned Dewas unit in 1978.Navin initiated the CDM project to reduce green house gas HCFC 23 in June 2006 with Ineos Fluor as technology partners and received UNFCCC approval in March 2007. Navin Fluorine has developed more than 40 products on commercial scale using indigenously built multipurpose plants.The company has ability to produce some of the niche organofluorine molecules. It offers a diversified portfolio of advanced fluorine derivatives to the world with wide ranging applications in pharma, agro and petrochemicals. Navin Fluorine has an impressive clientele consisting of sev

