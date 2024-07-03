Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorChemicals
Open₹3,375
Prev. Close₹3,359.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,162.58
Day's High₹3,384.95
Day's Low₹3,322.05
52 Week's High₹3,882.85
52 Week's Low₹2,875.95
Book Value₹484.29
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)16,503.73
P/E95.57
EPS35.14
Divi. Yield0.45
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.92
9.92
9.92
10.14
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,291.87
2,131.08
1,854.3
1,639.96
Net Worth
2,301.79
2,141
1,864.22
1,650.1
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,403.61
1,133.11
1,022.26
873.4
yoy growth (%)
23.87
10.84
17.04
25.65
Raw materials
-638.26
-510.99
-464.89
-384.77
As % of sales
45.47
45.09
45.47
44.05
Employee costs
-153.28
-116.19
-111.83
-90.8
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
346.98
343.28
256.71
262.48
Depreciation
-44.25
-40.67
-33.74
-38.17
Tax paid
-80.55
-110.3
143.1
-83.52
Working capital
37.51
254.06
380.3
87.4
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
23.87
10.84
17.04
25.65
Op profit growth
14.34
19.22
23.74
40.52
EBIT growth
1.14
33.44
-1.83
48.45
Net profit growth
-10.95
-25.16
123.4
34.91
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
2,065.01
2,077.4
1,453.36
1,179.39
1,061.55
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,065.01
2,077.4
1,453.36
1,179.39
1,061.55
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
107.98
35.73
39.22
94.55
33.33
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,932.35
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.9
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,329.2
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,130.55
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.3
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
S S Lalbhai
Executive Chairman
V P Mafatlal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
N B Mankad
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
A K Srivastava
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Sujal A Shah
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Ashok Sinha
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
APURVA PUROHIT
Independent Director
Abhijit J. Joshi
Non Executive Director
T M M Nambiar
Non Executive Director
S R Deo
Managing Director
Nitin G. Kulkarni
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Navin Fluorine International Limited was incorporated in June 25th, 1998. Being a flagship, the Company belongs to a reputed industrial house of Padmanabh Mafatlal Group in India. It has largest integrated fluorochemicals complex in India, since 1967. The Company primarily focuses on fluorine chemistry - producing refrigeration gases, chemicals, inorganic bulk fluorides, specialty organofluorines and offers Contract Research and manufacturing services. Its 2 manufacturing units at Surat in Gujarat and Dewas in Madhya Pradesh and 1 manufacturing site of Navin Fluorine Advanced Sciences Limited at Dahej in Gujarat are strategically located near ports to facilitate the import of raw materials and the export of finished products. The Companys manufacturing unit was located in Surat. It commenced the refrigerant business in 1967 and established itself as a respected refrigerant global brand. It commissioned Dewas unit in 1978.Navin initiated the CDM project to reduce green house gas HCFC 23 in June 2006 with Ineos Fluor as technology partners and received UNFCCC approval in March 2007. Navin Fluorine has developed more than 40 products on commercial scale using indigenously built multipurpose plants.The company has ability to produce some of the niche organofluorine molecules. It offers a diversified portfolio of advanced fluorine derivatives to the world with wide ranging applications in pharma, agro and petrochemicals. Navin Fluorine has an impressive clientele consisting of sev
The Navin Fluorine International Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹3327.65 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Navin Fluorine International Ltd is ₹16503.73 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Navin Fluorine International Ltd is 95.57 and 7.01 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Navin Fluorine International Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Navin Fluorine International Ltd is ₹2875.95 and ₹3882.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Navin Fluorine International Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 27.44%, 3 Years at -7.34%, 1 Year at -13.14%, 6 Month at -7.30%, 3 Month at -2.91% and 1 Month at -6.33%.
