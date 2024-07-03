iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Navin Fluorine International Ltd Share Price

3,327.65
(-0.95%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:59:59 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open3,375
  • Day's High3,384.95
  • 52 Wk High3,882.85
  • Prev. Close3,359.65
  • Day's Low3,322.05
  • 52 Wk Low 2,875.95
  • Turnover (lac)1,162.58
  • P/E95.57
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value484.29
  • EPS35.14
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)16,503.73
  • Div. Yield0.45
View All Historical Data
Loading...
  • Open3,496.3
  • Day's High3,538
  • Spot3,518
  • Prev. Close3,542.1
  • Day's Low3,454.85
  • ViewLong Unwinding
  • Market Lot175
  • OI(Chg %)-2,56,375 (-62.61%)
  • Roll Over%12.67
  • Roll Cost1.49
  • Traded Vol.6,53,625 (6.5%)
View More Futures

Navin Fluorine International Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

3,375

Prev. Close

3,359.65

Turnover(Lac.)

1,162.58

Day's High

3,384.95

Day's Low

3,322.05

52 Week's High

3,882.85

52 Week's Low

2,875.95

Book Value

484.29

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

16,503.73

P/E

95.57

EPS

35.14

Divi. Yield

0.45

Navin Fluorine International Ltd Corporate Action

24 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

23 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 5

Record Date: 07 Nov, 2024

arrow

1 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 01 Jul, 2024

arrow

Navin Fluorine International Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Navin Fluorine International Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:22 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 28.43%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 28.43%

Non-Promoter- 46.40%

Institutions: 46.40%

Non-Institutions: 25.15%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Navin Fluorine International Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.92

9.92

9.92

10.14

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,291.87

2,131.08

1,854.3

1,639.96

Net Worth

2,301.79

2,141

1,864.22

1,650.1

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,403.61

1,133.11

1,022.26

873.4

yoy growth (%)

23.87

10.84

17.04

25.65

Raw materials

-638.26

-510.99

-464.89

-384.77

As % of sales

45.47

45.09

45.47

44.05

Employee costs

-153.28

-116.19

-111.83

-90.8

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

346.98

343.28

256.71

262.48

Depreciation

-44.25

-40.67

-33.74

-38.17

Tax paid

-80.55

-110.3

143.1

-83.52

Working capital

37.51

254.06

380.3

87.4

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

23.87

10.84

17.04

25.65

Op profit growth

14.34

19.22

23.74

40.52

EBIT growth

1.14

33.44

-1.83

48.45

Net profit growth

-10.95

-25.16

123.4

34.91

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

2,065.01

2,077.4

1,453.36

1,179.39

1,061.55

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,065.01

2,077.4

1,453.36

1,179.39

1,061.55

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

107.98

35.73

39.22

94.55

33.33

View Annually Results

Navin Fluorine International Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,932.35

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.9

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,329.2

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,130.55

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.3

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Navin Fluorine International Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

S S Lalbhai

Executive Chairman

V P Mafatlal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

N B Mankad

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

A K Srivastava

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Sujal A Shah

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Ashok Sinha

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

APURVA PUROHIT

Independent Director

Abhijit J. Joshi

Non Executive Director

T M M Nambiar

Non Executive Director

S R Deo

Managing Director

Nitin G. Kulkarni

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Navin Fluorine International Ltd

Summary

Navin Fluorine International Limited was incorporated in June 25th, 1998. Being a flagship, the Company belongs to a reputed industrial house of Padmanabh Mafatlal Group in India. It has largest integrated fluorochemicals complex in India, since 1967. The Company primarily focuses on fluorine chemistry - producing refrigeration gases, chemicals, inorganic bulk fluorides, specialty organofluorines and offers Contract Research and manufacturing services. Its 2 manufacturing units at Surat in Gujarat and Dewas in Madhya Pradesh and 1 manufacturing site of Navin Fluorine Advanced Sciences Limited at Dahej in Gujarat are strategically located near ports to facilitate the import of raw materials and the export of finished products. The Companys manufacturing unit was located in Surat. It commenced the refrigerant business in 1967 and established itself as a respected refrigerant global brand. It commissioned Dewas unit in 1978.Navin initiated the CDM project to reduce green house gas HCFC 23 in June 2006 with Ineos Fluor as technology partners and received UNFCCC approval in March 2007. Navin Fluorine has developed more than 40 products on commercial scale using indigenously built multipurpose plants.The company has ability to produce some of the niche organofluorine molecules. It offers a diversified portfolio of advanced fluorine derivatives to the world with wide ranging applications in pharma, agro and petrochemicals. Navin Fluorine has an impressive clientele consisting of sev
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Navin Fluorine International Ltd share price today?

The Navin Fluorine International Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹3327.65 today.

What is the Market Cap of Navin Fluorine International Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Navin Fluorine International Ltd is ₹16503.73 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Navin Fluorine International Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Navin Fluorine International Ltd is 95.57 and 7.01 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Navin Fluorine International Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Navin Fluorine International Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Navin Fluorine International Ltd is ₹2875.95 and ₹3882.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Navin Fluorine International Ltd?

Navin Fluorine International Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 27.44%, 3 Years at -7.34%, 1 Year at -13.14%, 6 Month at -7.30%, 3 Month at -2.91% and 1 Month at -6.33%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Navin Fluorine International Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Navin Fluorine International Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 28.44 %
Institutions - 46.41 %
Public - 25.15 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Navin Fluorine International Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.