Navin Fluorine International Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

3,473.2
(3.77%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:54:58 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,403.61

1,133.11

1,022.26

873.4

yoy growth (%)

23.87

10.84

17.04

25.65

Raw materials

-638.26

-510.99

-464.89

-384.77

As % of sales

45.47

45.09

45.47

44.05

Employee costs

-153.28

-116.19

-111.83

-90.8

As % of sales

10.92

10.25

10.93

10.39

Other costs

-256.65

-195.09

-184.82

-187.12

As % of sales (Other Cost)

18.28

17.21

18.07

21.42

Operating profit

355.42

310.84

260.71

210.69

OPM

25.32

27.43

25.5

24.12

Depreciation

-44.25

-40.67

-33.74

-38.17

Interest expense

-1.66

-1.42

-1.6

-0.66

Other income

37.47

74.53

31.33

90.62

Profit before tax

346.98

343.28

256.71

262.48

Taxes

-80.55

-110.3

143.1

-83.52

Tax rate

-23.21

-32.13

55.74

-31.81

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

266.43

232.98

399.81

178.96

Exceptional items

0

66.23

0

0

Net profit

266.43

299.21

399.81

178.96

yoy growth (%)

-10.95

-25.16

123.4

34.91

NPM

18.98

26.4

39.11

20.49

