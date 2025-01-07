Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,403.61
1,133.11
1,022.26
873.4
yoy growth (%)
23.87
10.84
17.04
25.65
Raw materials
-638.26
-510.99
-464.89
-384.77
As % of sales
45.47
45.09
45.47
44.05
Employee costs
-153.28
-116.19
-111.83
-90.8
As % of sales
10.92
10.25
10.93
10.39
Other costs
-256.65
-195.09
-184.82
-187.12
As % of sales (Other Cost)
18.28
17.21
18.07
21.42
Operating profit
355.42
310.84
260.71
210.69
OPM
25.32
27.43
25.5
24.12
Depreciation
-44.25
-40.67
-33.74
-38.17
Interest expense
-1.66
-1.42
-1.6
-0.66
Other income
37.47
74.53
31.33
90.62
Profit before tax
346.98
343.28
256.71
262.48
Taxes
-80.55
-110.3
143.1
-83.52
Tax rate
-23.21
-32.13
55.74
-31.81
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
266.43
232.98
399.81
178.96
Exceptional items
0
66.23
0
0
Net profit
266.43
299.21
399.81
178.96
yoy growth (%)
-10.95
-25.16
123.4
34.91
NPM
18.98
26.4
39.11
20.49
