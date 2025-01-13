Navin Fluorine International Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.92
9.92
9.92
10.14
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,291.87
2,131.08
1,854.3
1,639.96
Net Worth
2,301.79
2,141
1,864.22
1,650.1
Minority Interest
Debt
64.44
13.99
16.06
14.37
Deferred Tax Liability Net
72.32
44.78
40.21
43.16
Total Liabilities
2,438.55
2,199.77
1,920.49
1,707.63
Fixed Assets
717.86
621.58
454.48
440
Intangible Assets
Investments
1,153.73
735.87
618.73
450.3
Deferred Tax Asset Net
32.58
27.27
23.52
26.46
Networking Capital
527.95
801.07
745.59
401.95
Inventories
214.78
327.11
229.46
154.32
Inventory Days
59.66
49.7
Sundry Debtors
320.09
392.72
352.11
275.94
Debtor Days
91.56
88.88
Other Current Assets
320.79
311.99
390.91
156.96
Sundry Creditors
-247.82
-135.36
-145.69
-108.88
Creditor Days
37.88
35.07
Other Current Liabilities
-79.89
-95.39
-81.2
-76.39
Cash
6.43
13.98
78.17
388.92
Total Assets
2,438.55
2,199.77
1,920.49
1,707.63
