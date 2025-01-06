iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Navin Fluorine International Ltd Cash Flow Statement

3,346.9
(-0.38%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:10 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Navin Fluorine International Ltd

Navin Fluo.Intl. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

346.98

343.28

256.71

262.48

Depreciation

-44.25

-40.67

-33.74

-38.17

Tax paid

-80.55

-110.3

143.1

-83.52

Working capital

37.51

254.06

380.3

87.4

Other operating items

Operating

259.69

446.37

746.37

228.19

Capital expenditure

60.46

24.69

148.74

-113.86

Free cash flow

320.15

471.07

895.11

114.33

Equity raised

3,228.09

2,744.79

1,939.38

1,644.31

Investing

168.43

153.97

-225.55

206.17

Financing

30.43

14.37

0

0

Dividends paid

0

24.75

0

49.34

Net in cash

3,747.1

3,408.95

2,608.94

2,014.16

Navin Fluo.Intl. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Navin Fluorine International Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.