Navin Fluorine International Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
346.98
343.28
256.71
262.48
Depreciation
-44.25
-40.67
-33.74
-38.17
Tax paid
-80.55
-110.3
143.1
-83.52
Working capital
37.51
254.06
380.3
87.4
Other operating items
Operating
259.69
446.37
746.37
228.19
Capital expenditure
60.46
24.69
148.74
-113.86
Free cash flow
320.15
471.07
895.11
114.33
Equity raised
3,228.09
2,744.79
1,939.38
1,644.31
Investing
168.43
153.97
-225.55
206.17
Financing
30.43
14.37
0
0
Dividends paid
0
24.75
0
49.34
Net in cash
3,747.1
3,408.95
2,608.94
2,014.16
