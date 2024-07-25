iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Navin Fluorine International Ltd

Navin Fluorine International Ltd Option Chain

3,630.95
(-5.06%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:52 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Ol (lots)Call PriceStrike PricePut PriceOl (lots)
--2,800₹20%1750%
--3,000₹0.05-87.5%2,6250%
--3,100₹0.1-66.66%1,5750%
--3,200₹0.20%15,2250%
2,1000%₹186.75-24.92%3,300₹0.05-94.44%5,425-8.82%
--3,320₹0.25-98.14%1,575-10%
--3,350₹13.60%5,4250%
1,7500%₹139.70%3,400₹0.05-99.11%13,300-66.95%
5250%₹262.70%3,450₹2-76.47%6,6500%
3500%₹36.3-86.06%3,460--
--3,480₹14.9388.52%2,8006.66%
6,650-42.42%₹11-81.26%3,500₹0.05-99.7%10,325-66.66%
875-28.57%₹8-80.09%3,540₹62.75120.95%1,225-30%
00%₹209.80%3,550₹5066.11%2,275-27.77%
--3,560₹75.9564.21%1,7500%
875-37.5%₹1-93.31%3,580--
37,450-22.74%₹0.4-96.41%3,600₹8928.33%27,125-9.35%
2,450-6.66%₹0.25-97.51%3,620₹85.10%1,7500%
5,775-5.71%₹1-86.92%3,640₹13539.6%10,675-7.57%
16,10017.94%₹0.2-96.55%3,650₹1200%2,8000%
9,100-51.85%₹0.2-96.52%3,660₹112.80%9,6250%
3,500-65.51%₹0.05-98.73%3,680--
74,550-39.22%₹0.05-98.48%3,700₹17516.66%16,100-23.33%
25,550-27.72%₹0.05-96.29%3,750₹215.70%8,5750%
8750%₹1.30%3,760--
98,525-6.47%₹0.05-92.85%3,800₹305.521.64%2,625-11.76%
1,400-11.11%₹1-98.07%3,820--
00%₹68.050%3,840--
10,8500%₹1.050%3,850₹246.10%1750%
1,13,050-1.37%₹0.05-50%3,900₹399.6510.92%3,150-5.26%
2,4500%₹0.10%3,950--
00%₹54.250%3,980--
2,30,300-17.07%₹0.05-83.33%4,000₹491.56.94%3,3250%
3500%₹17.350%4,050--
1750%₹2.80%4,080--
38,850-1.76%₹0.050%4,100₹487.80%00%
6,475-13.95%₹0.05-50%4,200₹680.650%00%
3,6750%₹1.50%4,220--
1,51,2000%₹0.050%4,300--

Navin Fluo.Intl.: Related NEWS

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Navin Fluorine International Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.