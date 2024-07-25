Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Ol (lots)
|Call Price
|Strike Price
|Put Price
|Ol (lots)
|-
|-
|2,800
|₹20%
|1750%
|-
|-
|3,000
|₹0.05-87.5%
|2,6250%
|-
|-
|3,100
|₹0.1-66.66%
|1,5750%
|-
|-
|3,200
|₹0.20%
|15,2250%
|2,1000%
|₹186.75-24.92%
|3,300
|₹0.05-94.44%
|5,425-8.82%
|-
|-
|3,320
|₹0.25-98.14%
|1,575-10%
|-
|-
|3,350
|₹13.60%
|5,4250%
|1,7500%
|₹139.70%
|3,400
|₹0.05-99.11%
|13,300-66.95%
|5250%
|₹262.70%
|3,450
|₹2-76.47%
|6,6500%
|3500%
|₹36.3-86.06%
|3,460
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3,480
|₹14.9388.52%
|2,8006.66%
|6,650-42.42%
|₹11-81.26%
|3,500
|₹0.05-99.7%
|10,325-66.66%
|875-28.57%
|₹8-80.09%
|3,540
|₹62.75120.95%
|1,225-30%
|00%
|₹209.80%
|3,550
|₹5066.11%
|2,275-27.77%
|-
|-
|3,560
|₹75.9564.21%
|1,7500%
|875-37.5%
|₹1-93.31%
|3,580
|-
|-
|37,450-22.74%
|₹0.4-96.41%
|3,600
|₹8928.33%
|27,125-9.35%
|2,450-6.66%
|₹0.25-97.51%
|3,620
|₹85.10%
|1,7500%
|5,775-5.71%
|₹1-86.92%
|3,640
|₹13539.6%
|10,675-7.57%
|16,10017.94%
|₹0.2-96.55%
|3,650
|₹1200%
|2,8000%
|9,100-51.85%
|₹0.2-96.52%
|3,660
|₹112.80%
|9,6250%
|3,500-65.51%
|₹0.05-98.73%
|3,680
|-
|-
|74,550-39.22%
|₹0.05-98.48%
|3,700
|₹17516.66%
|16,100-23.33%
|25,550-27.72%
|₹0.05-96.29%
|3,750
|₹215.70%
|8,5750%
|8750%
|₹1.30%
|3,760
|-
|-
|98,525-6.47%
|₹0.05-92.85%
|3,800
|₹305.521.64%
|2,625-11.76%
|1,400-11.11%
|₹1-98.07%
|3,820
|-
|-
|00%
|₹68.050%
|3,840
|-
|-
|10,8500%
|₹1.050%
|3,850
|₹246.10%
|1750%
|1,13,050-1.37%
|₹0.05-50%
|3,900
|₹399.6510.92%
|3,150-5.26%
|2,4500%
|₹0.10%
|3,950
|-
|-
|00%
|₹54.250%
|3,980
|-
|-
|2,30,300-17.07%
|₹0.05-83.33%
|4,000
|₹491.56.94%
|3,3250%
|3500%
|₹17.350%
|4,050
|-
|-
|1750%
|₹2.80%
|4,080
|-
|-
|38,850-1.76%
|₹0.050%
|4,100
|₹487.80%
|00%
|6,475-13.95%
|₹0.05-50%
|4,200
|₹680.650%
|00%
|3,6750%
|₹1.50%
|4,220
|-
|-
|1,51,2000%
|₹0.050%
|4,300
|-
|-
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.