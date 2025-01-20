Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
23.22
11.1
16.31
23.08
Op profit growth
14.71
17.38
22.57
35.36
EBIT growth
0.57
32.46
-2.94
44.92
Net profit growth
2.15
-36.97
127.27
31.6
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
24.41
26.22
24.82
23.55
EBIT margin
23.81
29.18
24.47
29.32
Net profit margin
18.1
21.83
38.48
19.69
RoCE
18.61
21.73
20.77
27.5
RoNW
3.78
4.22
8.52
4.94
RoA
3.53
4.06
8.16
4.61
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
53.09
49.91
81.12
36.98
Dividend per share
11
11
11
10
Cash EPS
43.42
43.1
75.09
28.36
Book value per share
372.22
330.11
285.37
199.28
Valuation ratios
P/E
76.89
55.1
15.09
20.84
P/CEPS
93.99
63.8
16.3
27.17
P/B
10.96
8.33
4.29
3.86
EV/EBIDTA
51.39
33.72
19.48
12.29
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
9.61
0
27.45
Tax payout
-23.57
-32.36
55.68
-31.53
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
80.58
77.77
64.31
58.62
Inventory days
54.98
52.33
46.71
45.3
Creditor days
-70.14
-48.62
-47.43
-46.06
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-182.17
-187.04
-129.62
-224.36
Net debt / equity
0.01
-0.31
-0.19
-0.02
Net debt / op. profit
0.07
-1.67
-1.04
-0.11
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-45.79
-45.56
-45.57
-44.08
Employee costs
-12.49
-12.01
-12.31
-12.11
Other costs
-17.29
-16.19
-17.28
-20.25
