|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|23 Oct 2024
|7 Nov 2024
|7 Nov 2024
|5
|250
|Interim
|Outcome of Board Meeting held on October 23, 2024 The Board has declared an Interim Dividend of ?5/- (INR Five only) per equity share of the face value of ?2/- each (i.e. 250% of the face value) for the Financial Year 2024-2025.
|Dividend
|7 May 2024
|5 Jul 2024
|5 Jul 2024
|7
|350
|Final
|The Board of Directors has recommended final dividend of ?7/- per equity share of the face value of ?2/- each (i.e. 350% of the face value) for the financial year 2023-2024 subject to approval of the Members of the Company at the forthcoming 26 th Annual General Meeting to be held on August 01, 2024.
