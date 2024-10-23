Board Meeting 23 Oct 2024 24 Sep 2024

Navin Fluorine International Limited-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ending September 30 2024 and to consider declaration of interim dividend for the financial year 2024-2025. Outcome of Board Meeting held on October 23, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.10.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Jul 2024 25 Jun 2024

Navin Fluorine International Limited-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and three months ending June 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on July 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/07/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Jun 2024 26 Jun 2024

Navin Fluorine International Limited-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a proposal for raising funds by way of issuance of equity shares or any other instruments or securities through qualified institutional placement/private placement/public issue/preferential issue or through any other permissible mode or combination thereof as may be considered appropriate in accordance with SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2018 as amended and all other applicable laws and subject to such governmental/statutory/regulatory & other approvals as may be required including the approval of the Members of the Company at a general meeting or through postal ballot as the validity of Special Resolution will lapse on July 30 2024 which was passed by Members of the Company at the 25th AGM held on July 31 2023 approving fund raising not exceeding INR 750 crores which is valid for 365 days from the date of passing of the Special Resolution i.e. upto July 30 2024. This intimation is also being made available on the Companys website www.nfil.in Outcome of Board Meeting held on June 29, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/06/2024)

Board Meeting 7 May 2024 20 Mar 2024

Navin Fluorine International Limited-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Annual Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Financial Year ending March 31 2024; and to consider and recommend final dividend for the Financial Year 2023-2024. In accordance with the provisions of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 read with the Companys Code of Conduct to Regulate Monitor and Report Trading by Designated Persons and their immediate relatives the Trading Window in respect of dealings in the securities of the Company will remain closed from March 31 2024 to May 09 2024 (both days inclusive). This intimation is also being made available on the Companys website www.nfil.in. Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 07, 2024 Annual Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 Final Dividend Intimation of Record Date for ascertaining Members eligible for the payment of Final Dividend for the Financial Year 2023-2024 Appointment of Mr. Abhijit J. Joshi as Additional Non-Executive Director and Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. May 07, 2024; and Appointment of Mr. Sunil S. Lalbhai as Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. June 25, 2024. Mr. Mohan M. Nambiar, Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of the Company, who retires by rotation and is eligible, but does not offer himself for re-appointment as Director (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.05.2024)

Board Meeting 6 Feb 2024 26 Dec 2023