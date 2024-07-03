SectorChemicals
Open₹2,296.25
Prev. Close₹2,284.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹13,194.61
Day's High₹2,300
Day's Low₹2,260
52 Week's High₹2,693.95
52 Week's Low₹2,089.1
Book Value₹369.99
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)67,509.27
P/E57.64
EPS39.64
Divi. Yield0.32
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
317.62
309.07
300.66
62.8
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
10,196.09
8,944.48
7,324.14
6,232.47
Net Worth
10,513.71
9,253.55
7,624.8
6,295.27
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
9,953.44
6,988.32
6,330.84
4,582.1
yoy growth (%)
42.42
10.38
38.16
18
Raw materials
-4,692.28
-3,310.78
-3,194.51
-2,425.26
As % of sales
47.14
47.37
50.45
52.92
Employee costs
-658.48
-534.13
-487.08
-377.84
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
2,155.04
1,309.97
780.48
512.64
Depreciation
-419.23
-383.6
-353.21
-278.11
Tax paid
-648.03
-384.91
13.11
-106.98
Working capital
557.22
633.05
343.07
138.33
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
42.42
10.38
38.16
18
Op profit growth
45.47
37.93
60.84
-4.44
EBIT growth
58.28
47.64
57.64
-2.39
Net profit growth
62.9
-5.04
140.14
-3.14
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
12,910.35
14,591.82
12,312.75
8,295.4
7,062.12
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
12,910.35
14,591.82
12,312.75
8,295.4
7,062.12
Other Operating Income
228.17
278.43
120.91
104.64
147.29
Other Income
83.02
74.93
42.8
54.49
152.24
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,932.35
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.9
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,329.2
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,130.55
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.3
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Ashish Bharat Ram
Joint Managing Director
Kartik Bharat Ram
Director(Safety & Environment)
Pramod Gopaldas Gujarathi
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Bharti Gupta Ramola
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Puneet Yadu Dalmia
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
YASH GUPTA
Vice President & CS
Rajat Lakhanpal
Non Executive Director
Vellayan Subbiah
Independent Director
RAJ KUMAR JAIN
Chairman Emeritus
Arun Bharat Ram
Independent Director
IRA GUPTA
Independent Director
Vineet Agarwal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by SRF Ltd
Summary
SRF Limited is a chemical based multi-business entity engaged in the manufacturing of industrial and specialty intermediates. The Company is a market leader in most of its business segments in India and overseas. The Company has operations in four countries, India, Thailand, South Africa, and Hungary. SRF has commercial interests in more than ninety countries and classifies its businesses as Technical Textiles Business (TTB), Chemicals Business (CB), Packaging Films Business (PFB), and Other Businesses. The principal activities of the Company are manufacturing, purchase and sale of technical textiles, chemicals, packaging films and other polymers.SRF Limited (SRF) was incorporated on 9th January 1970 under the name of Shriram Fibres Ltd. The commencement of Nylon Tyre Cord Fabric Plant at Manali, Chennai was made by the company in the year of 1974, also introduced Fishnet Twines and Nylon Engineering Plastics in the same location during the year 1977 and 1979 respectively. During the year 1983 and 1986, the company commissioned Industrial Fabrics Plant and Coated Fabrics project respectively at Tiruchirapalli. In the identical year of 1986, SRF Finance Ltd was started its operations. In 1989, SRF had commissioned commercial production of fluorochemicals at Bhiwadi. The change in the name was made in the year 1990; the name of the company was changed from Shriram Fibres Limited to the present name SRF Limited. Total Quality Management (TQM) practice was adopted by the company
Read More
The SRF Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2277.45 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of SRF Ltd is ₹67509.27 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of SRF Ltd is 57.64 and 6.22 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a SRF Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of SRF Ltd is ₹2089.1 and ₹2693.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
SRF Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 27.04%, 3 Years at -1.80%, 1 Year at -8.84%, 6 Month at -4.06%, 3 Month at -5.62% and 1 Month at -1.14%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.