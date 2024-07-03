iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

SRF Ltd Share Price

2,277.45
(-0.33%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:03 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open2,296.25
  • Day's High2,300
  • 52 Wk High2,693.95
  • Prev. Close2,284.9
  • Day's Low2,260
  • 52 Wk Low 2,089.1
  • Turnover (lac)13,194.61
  • P/E57.64
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value369.99
  • EPS39.64
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)67,509.27
  • Div. Yield0.32
View All Historical Data
Loading...
  • Open2,347.75
  • Day's High2,414.6
  • Spot2,400
  • Prev. Close2,373.25
  • Day's Low2,344.4
  • ViewShort Covering
  • Market Lot375
  • OI(Chg %)-3,24,000 (-36.99%)
  • Roll Over%10.35
  • Roll Cost0.99
  • Traded Vol.14,53,875 (-40.36%)
View More Futures

SRF Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

2,296.25

Prev. Close

2,284.9

Turnover(Lac.)

13,194.61

Day's High

2,300

Day's Low

2,260

52 Week's High

2,693.95

52 Week's Low

2,089.1

Book Value

369.99

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

67,509.27

P/E

57.64

EPS

39.64

Divi. Yield

0.32

SRF Ltd Corporate Action

15 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

5 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Jun, 2024

arrow

23 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 3.6

Record Date: 31 Jul, 2024

arrow

SRF Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

SRF Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:26 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 50.25%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 50.25%

Non-Promoter- 36.09%

Institutions: 36.09%

Non-Institutions: 13.64%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

SRF Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

317.62

309.07

300.66

62.8

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

10,196.09

8,944.48

7,324.14

6,232.47

Net Worth

10,513.71

9,253.55

7,624.8

6,295.27

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

9,953.44

6,988.32

6,330.84

4,582.1

yoy growth (%)

42.42

10.38

38.16

18

Raw materials

-4,692.28

-3,310.78

-3,194.51

-2,425.26

As % of sales

47.14

47.37

50.45

52.92

Employee costs

-658.48

-534.13

-487.08

-377.84

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

2,155.04

1,309.97

780.48

512.64

Depreciation

-419.23

-383.6

-353.21

-278.11

Tax paid

-648.03

-384.91

13.11

-106.98

Working capital

557.22

633.05

343.07

138.33

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

42.42

10.38

38.16

18

Op profit growth

45.47

37.93

60.84

-4.44

EBIT growth

58.28

47.64

57.64

-2.39

Net profit growth

62.9

-5.04

140.14

-3.14

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

12,910.35

14,591.82

12,312.75

8,295.4

7,062.12

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

12,910.35

14,591.82

12,312.75

8,295.4

7,062.12

Other Operating Income

228.17

278.43

120.91

104.64

147.29

Other Income

83.02

74.93

42.8

54.49

152.24

View Annually Results

SRF Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,932.35

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.9

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,329.2

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,130.55

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.3

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT SRF Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Ashish Bharat Ram

Joint Managing Director

Kartik Bharat Ram

Director(Safety & Environment)

Pramod Gopaldas Gujarathi

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Bharti Gupta Ramola

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Puneet Yadu Dalmia

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

YASH GUPTA

Vice President & CS

Rajat Lakhanpal

Non Executive Director

Vellayan Subbiah

Independent Director

RAJ KUMAR JAIN

Chairman Emeritus

Arun Bharat Ram

Independent Director

IRA GUPTA

Independent Director

Vineet Agarwal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by SRF Ltd

Summary

SRF Limited is a chemical based multi-business entity engaged in the manufacturing of industrial and specialty intermediates. The Company is a market leader in most of its business segments in India and overseas. The Company has operations in four countries, India, Thailand, South Africa, and Hungary. SRF has commercial interests in more than ninety countries and classifies its businesses as Technical Textiles Business (TTB), Chemicals Business (CB), Packaging Films Business (PFB), and Other Businesses. The principal activities of the Company are manufacturing, purchase and sale of technical textiles, chemicals, packaging films and other polymers.SRF Limited (SRF) was incorporated on 9th January 1970 under the name of Shriram Fibres Ltd. The commencement of Nylon Tyre Cord Fabric Plant at Manali, Chennai was made by the company in the year of 1974, also introduced Fishnet Twines and Nylon Engineering Plastics in the same location during the year 1977 and 1979 respectively. During the year 1983 and 1986, the company commissioned Industrial Fabrics Plant and Coated Fabrics project respectively at Tiruchirapalli. In the identical year of 1986, SRF Finance Ltd was started its operations. In 1989, SRF had commissioned commercial production of fluorochemicals at Bhiwadi. The change in the name was made in the year 1990; the name of the company was changed from Shriram Fibres Limited to the present name SRF Limited. Total Quality Management (TQM) practice was adopted by the company
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the SRF Ltd share price today?

The SRF Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2277.45 today.

What is the Market Cap of SRF Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of SRF Ltd is ₹67509.27 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of SRF Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of SRF Ltd is 57.64 and 6.22 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of SRF Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a SRF Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of SRF Ltd is ₹2089.1 and ₹2693.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of SRF Ltd?

SRF Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 27.04%, 3 Years at -1.80%, 1 Year at -8.84%, 6 Month at -4.06%, 3 Month at -5.62% and 1 Month at -1.14%.

What is the shareholding pattern of SRF Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of SRF Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 50.26 %
Institutions - 36.09 %
Public - 13.65 %

QUICKLINKS FOR SRF Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.