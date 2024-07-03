Summary

SRF Limited is a chemical based multi-business entity engaged in the manufacturing of industrial and specialty intermediates. The Company is a market leader in most of its business segments in India and overseas. The Company has operations in four countries, India, Thailand, South Africa, and Hungary. SRF has commercial interests in more than ninety countries and classifies its businesses as Technical Textiles Business (TTB), Chemicals Business (CB), Packaging Films Business (PFB), and Other Businesses. The principal activities of the Company are manufacturing, purchase and sale of technical textiles, chemicals, packaging films and other polymers.SRF Limited (SRF) was incorporated on 9th January 1970 under the name of Shriram Fibres Ltd. The commencement of Nylon Tyre Cord Fabric Plant at Manali, Chennai was made by the company in the year of 1974, also introduced Fishnet Twines and Nylon Engineering Plastics in the same location during the year 1977 and 1979 respectively. During the year 1983 and 1986, the company commissioned Industrial Fabrics Plant and Coated Fabrics project respectively at Tiruchirapalli. In the identical year of 1986, SRF Finance Ltd was started its operations. In 1989, SRF had commissioned commercial production of fluorochemicals at Bhiwadi. The change in the name was made in the year 1990; the name of the company was changed from Shriram Fibres Limited to the present name SRF Limited. Total Quality Management (TQM) practice was adopted by the company

