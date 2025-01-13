SRF Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
317.62
309.07
300.66
62.8
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
10,196.09
8,944.48
7,324.14
6,232.47
Net Worth
10,513.71
9,253.55
7,624.8
6,295.27
Minority Interest
Debt
3,720.77
3,161.69
2,890.74
2,652.71
Deferred Tax Liability Net
924.12
819.47
692.58
620.29
Total Liabilities
15,158.6
13,234.71
11,208.12
9,568.27
Fixed Assets
11,183.34
9,803.15
7,731.02
6,331.72
Intangible Assets
Investments
1,035.35
582.87
409.56
500.28
Deferred Tax Asset Net
43.84
70.13
79.54
293.83
Networking Capital
2,526.09
2,242.83
2,659.49
2,212.01
Inventories
1,901.01
1,848.67
1,750.88
1,286.7
Inventory Days
64.2
67.2
Sundry Debtors
1,538
1,436.38
1,350.99
1,012
Debtor Days
49.54
52.85
Other Current Assets
1,336.96
1,344.61
1,367.26
1,350.17
Sundry Creditors
-1,456.85
-1,440.9
-1,257.37
-1,135.18
Creditor Days
46.1
59.29
Other Current Liabilities
-793.03
-945.92
-552.27
-301.68
Cash
369.98
535.73
328.51
230.43
Total Assets
15,158.6
13,234.71
11,208.12
9,568.27
