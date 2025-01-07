Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
9,953.44
6,988.32
6,330.84
4,582.1
yoy growth (%)
42.42
10.38
38.16
18
Raw materials
-4,692.28
-3,310.78
-3,194.51
-2,425.26
As % of sales
47.14
47.37
50.45
52.92
Employee costs
-658.48
-534.13
-487.08
-377.84
As % of sales
6.61
7.64
7.69
8.24
Other costs
-2,069.27
-1,401.93
-1,386.74
-994.08
As % of sales (Other Cost)
20.78
20.06
21.9
21.69
Operating profit
2,533.41
1,741.48
1,262.51
784.92
OPM
25.45
24.91
19.94
17.13
Depreciation
-419.23
-383.6
-353.21
-278.11
Interest expense
-94.45
-111.21
-182.11
-97.97
Other income
135.31
63.3
53.29
103.8
Profit before tax
2,155.04
1,309.97
780.48
512.64
Taxes
-648.03
-384.91
13.11
-106.98
Tax rate
-30.07
-29.38
1.67
-20.86
Minorities and other
0
0
180.59
0
Adj. profit
1,507.01
925.05
974.18
405.66
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
1,507.01
925.06
974.18
405.66
yoy growth (%)
62.9
-5.04
140.14
-3.14
NPM
15.14
13.23
15.38
8.85
