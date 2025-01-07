iifl-logo-icon 1
SRF Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2,308.45
(1.36%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

9,953.44

6,988.32

6,330.84

4,582.1

yoy growth (%)

42.42

10.38

38.16

18

Raw materials

-4,692.28

-3,310.78

-3,194.51

-2,425.26

As % of sales

47.14

47.37

50.45

52.92

Employee costs

-658.48

-534.13

-487.08

-377.84

As % of sales

6.61

7.64

7.69

8.24

Other costs

-2,069.27

-1,401.93

-1,386.74

-994.08

As % of sales (Other Cost)

20.78

20.06

21.9

21.69

Operating profit

2,533.41

1,741.48

1,262.51

784.92

OPM

25.45

24.91

19.94

17.13

Depreciation

-419.23

-383.6

-353.21

-278.11

Interest expense

-94.45

-111.21

-182.11

-97.97

Other income

135.31

63.3

53.29

103.8

Profit before tax

2,155.04

1,309.97

780.48

512.64

Taxes

-648.03

-384.91

13.11

-106.98

Tax rate

-30.07

-29.38

1.67

-20.86

Minorities and other

0

0

180.59

0

Adj. profit

1,507.01

925.05

974.18

405.66

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

1,507.01

925.06

974.18

405.66

yoy growth (%)

62.9

-5.04

140.14

-3.14

NPM

15.14

13.23

15.38

8.85

