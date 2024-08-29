iifl-logo-icon 1
SRF Ltd Option Chain

2,601.1
(-2.72%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:51 PM

Ol (lots)Call PriceStrike PricePut PriceOl (lots)
--2,000₹0.05-50%15,0000%
--2,080₹1.70%00%
--2,100₹0.05-50%16,125-6.52%
--2,120₹1.70%00%
--2,160₹0.05-85.71%21,3750%
--2,180₹40%7500%
1,5000%₹305.2-9.97%2,200₹0.050%31,500-14.28%
--2,220₹2.20%00%
3750%₹211.40%2,240₹0.05-75%7,500-9.09%
3750%₹231.70%2,260₹0.1-96.07%6,7500%
5,6250%₹223.451.93%2,280₹0.05-66.66%10,125-3.57%
13,1250%₹206.85-20.13%2,300₹0.050%76,875-2.38%
1,5000%₹2260%2,320₹0.50%7,1250%
5,6250%₹134.20%2,340₹0.05-80%22,1250%
15,0000%₹1900%2,360₹0.05-80%59,250-13.66%
8,2500%₹13015.6%2,380₹0.150%11,2500%
35,250-1.05%₹110-18.51%2,400₹0.05-75%1,22,250-1.80%
13,500-2.70%₹95-20.83%2,420₹0.1-75%28,875-8.33%
16,1250%₹1050%2,440₹0.05-88.88%19,500-38.82%
24,0000%₹65.65-19.34%2,460₹0.1-77.77%49,875-15.28%
24,375-4.41%₹50-9.99%2,480₹0.1-83.33%38,250-8.10%
58,875-19.89%₹37.850.53%2,500₹0.05-96.15%90,000-28.35%
16,1252.38%₹20-21.72%2,520₹0.05-99.24%13,125-42.62%
39,750-0.93%₹0.05-99.68%2,540₹2029.03%31,500-17.64%
29,625-46.62%₹0.2-97.95%2,560₹25-17.62%29,250-32.17%
52,875-25.78%₹0.05-99.15%2,580₹94.95111.94%19,125-12.06%
1,65,750-27.30%₹0.05-98.57%2,600₹53.75-18.25%42,375-7.37%
28,875-35.29%₹0.05-98.03%2,620₹11342.49%7,875-4.54%
43,500-21.08%₹0.05-96.96%2,640₹13031.64%12,3750%
51,000-11.68%₹0.05-94.73%2,660₹120.050%14,2500%
21,375-1.72%₹0.05-90%2,680₹103.10%4,5000%
1,75,875-10.83%₹0.05-80%2,700₹175.751.58%24,375-5.79%
26,625-6.57%₹0.05-83.33%2,720₹162.150%1,5000%
16,500-8.33%₹0.05-85.71%2,740₹169.40%7500%
17,250-11.53%₹0.05-91.66%2,760₹187.350%00%
9,750-18.75%₹0.050%2,780--
2,98,500-0.37%₹0.050%2,800₹2704.28%4,5000%
1,5000%₹1.30%2,820--
27,375-10.97%₹0.233.33%2,840--
3,3750%₹0.05-96.15%2,860--
10,875-57.97%₹0.05-66.66%2,880--
19,875-8.62%₹0.05-50%2,920--
00%₹0.50%2,960--
24,750-7.04%₹0.05-50%3,000₹49910.88%3,000-42.85%

