Board Meeting 22 Oct 2024 15 Oct 2024

SRF LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve A meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 22nd October 2024 for inter-alia considering and approving the un-audited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Pursuant to the Code of Conduct to Regulate Monitor and Report Trading by Insiders framed in accordance with the Securities & Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 the window for trading in the shares of the Company by the Designated Persons & Directors will remain closed between Tuesday 1st October 2024 to Thursday 24th October 2024 (both days inclusive). Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 Capacity Expenditure proposal approved by the Board (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.10.2024)

Board Meeting 23 Jul 2024 16 Jul 2024

SRF LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform you pursuant to the requirements of Regulation 29 42 & 50 and other applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday on 23rd July 2024 to discuss and consider the following :- 1.The Un-Audited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024; 2. A proposal relating to declaration of 1st interim dividend for financial year 2024-25 on Equity Shares if any. 3. A resolution enabling issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) aggregating upto Rs. 750 Crores in one or more tranches. The Interim Dividend if declared would be paid to members whose names appear on the Register of Members and the beneficial owners as per details received from National Securities Depository Limited and Central Depository Services (India) Limited as on the Record Date i.e. Wednesday July 31 2024. Declaration of 1st Interim Dividend-2024-25 Board of Directors at its meeting held on 23rd July, 2024 has declared interim dividend @ 36 % i.e. Rs. 3.60 per share on the paid-up equity share capital of the Company. The Interim Dividend would be paid to members whose names appear on the Register of Members and the beneficial owners as per details received from National Securities Depository Limited and Central Depository Services (India) Limited, as on the Record Date i.e. Wednesday, the 31st July 2024 which has already been communicated to Exchanges by letter dated 16 th July, 2024. The date of payment of interim dividend will be on or before Wednesday, 21st August, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.07.2024)

Board Meeting 7 May 2024 30 Apr 2024

Final Dividend & Audited Results Audited Financial Results The Board of Directors had considered and recommended Nil final dividend (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.05.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Jan 2024 22 Jan 2024