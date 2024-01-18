|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|23 Jul 2024
|31 Jul 2024
|31 Jul 2024
|3.6
|36
|Interim 1
|Declaration of 1st Interim Dividend-2024-25 Board of Directors at its meeting held on 23rd July, 2024 has declared interim dividend @ 36 % i.e. Rs. 3.60 per share on the paid-up equity share capital of the Company. The Interim Dividend would be paid to members whose names appear on the Register of Members and the beneficial owners as per details received from National Securities Depository Limited and Central Depository Services (India) Limited, as on the Record Date i.e. Wednesday, the 31st July 2024 which has already been communicated to Exchanges by letter dated 16 th July, 2024. The date of payment of interim dividend will be on or before Wednesday, 21st August, 2024.
|Dividend
|30 Jan 2024
|7 Feb 2024
|7 Feb 2024
|3.6
|36
|Interim 2
|Board of Directors of SRF Limited at its meeting held today i.e. on 30th Jan, 2024 have inter-alia considered and approved the following - Payment of 2nd interim dividend for financial year 2023-24 @ 36% i.e. Rs. 3.60 per share on the paid-up equity share capital of the Company. Record date will be Wed the 7th Feb, 2024 which has already been communicated to Exchanges by letter dated 22nd Jan 2024. The date of payment of interim dividend will be Wed, 28th Feb 2024.
