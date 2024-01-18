iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

SRF Ltd Dividend

2,608.25
(0.95%)
Jan 17, 2025|02:04:58 PM

SRF CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend23 Jul 202431 Jul 202431 Jul 20243.636Interim 1
Declaration of 1st Interim Dividend-2024-25 Board of Directors at its meeting held on 23rd July, 2024 has declared interim dividend @ 36 % i.e. Rs. 3.60 per share on the paid-up equity share capital of the Company. The Interim Dividend would be paid to members whose names appear on the Register of Members and the beneficial owners as per details received from National Securities Depository Limited and Central Depository Services (India) Limited, as on the Record Date i.e. Wednesday, the 31st July 2024 which has already been communicated to Exchanges by letter dated 16 th July, 2024. The date of payment of interim dividend will be on or before Wednesday, 21st August, 2024.
Dividend30 Jan 20247 Feb 20247 Feb 20243.636Interim 2
Board of Directors of SRF Limited at its meeting held today i.e. on 30th Jan, 2024 have inter-alia considered and approved the following - Payment of 2nd interim dividend for financial year 2023-24 @ 36% i.e. Rs. 3.60 per share on the paid-up equity share capital of the Company. Record date will be Wed the 7th Feb, 2024 which has already been communicated to Exchanges by letter dated 22nd Jan 2024. The date of payment of interim dividend will be Wed, 28th Feb 2024.

SRF: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR SRF Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.