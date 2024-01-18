Declaration of 1st Interim Dividend-2024-25 Board of Directors at its meeting held on 23rd July, 2024 has declared interim dividend @ 36 % i.e. Rs. 3.60 per share on the paid-up equity share capital of the Company. The Interim Dividend would be paid to members whose names appear on the Register of Members and the beneficial owners as per details received from National Securities Depository Limited and Central Depository Services (India) Limited, as on the Record Date i.e. Wednesday, the 31st July 2024 which has already been communicated to Exchanges by letter dated 16 th July, 2024. The date of payment of interim dividend will be on or before Wednesday, 21st August, 2024.