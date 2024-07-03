iifl-logo-icon 1
Laurus Labs Ltd Share Price

604.05
(-1.26%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:44:56 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open615.3
  • Day's High615.9
  • 52 Wk High618.25
  • Prev. Close611.75
  • Day's Low603.3
  • 52 Wk Low 360.85
  • Turnover (lac)2,615.03
  • P/E140.09
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value79.35
  • EPS4.36
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)32,567.92
  • Div. Yield0.13
Laurus Labs Ltd KEY RATIOS

Laurus Labs Ltd Corporate Action

24 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.4

Record Date: 06 Nov, 2024

arrow

25 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 25 Apr, 2024

arrow

17 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

25 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Laurus Labs Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Laurus Labs Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:05 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 27.17%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 27.17%

Non-Promoter- 39.13%

Institutions: 39.13%

Non-Institutions: 33.69%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Laurus Labs Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

107.79

107.73

107.47

107.32

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4,099.26

3,949.09

3,280.74

2,604.92

Net Worth

4,207.05

4,056.82

3,388.21

2,712.24

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

4,707.04

4,768.72

2,797.33

2,026.84

yoy growth (%)

-1.29

70.47

38.01

7.13

Raw materials

-2,208.56

-2,175.13

-1,402.54

-1,056.4

As % of sales

46.92

45.61

50.13

52.12

Employee costs

-445.14

-401.88

-323.99

-238.14

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

975.41

1,274.63

304.48

240.9

Depreciation

-235.48

-196.64

-183.85

-121.23

Tax paid

-225.32

-318.52

-37.43

-67.76

Working capital

145.83

684.91

246.73

42.81

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-1.29

70.47

38.01

7.13

Op profit growth

-14.88

164.78

39.5

-1.22

EBIT growth

-20.08

241.8

23.97

-7.49

Net profit growth

-21.54

258.03

54.23

-13.41

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

5,040.83

6,040.55

4,935.57

4,813.51

2,831.72

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

5,040.83

6,040.55

4,935.57

4,813.51

2,831.72

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

26.34

6

15.3

23.66

5.92

Laurus Labs Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.65

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,048.3

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,511.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,937.55

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,402.85

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Laurus Labs Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director & CEO

CHAVA SATYANARAYANA

Executive Director & CFO

VENKATA RAVI KUMAR VANTARAM

Independent Director

Aruna Bhinge

Independent Director

Rajesh Koshy Chandy

Chairman & Independent Directo

Ravindranath Kancherla

Executive Director

Venkata Lakshmana Rao Chunduru

Independent Director

Karnam Sekar

Executive Director

KRISHNA CHAITANYA CHAVA

Vice President & CS

G Venkateswar Reddy

Executive Director

Soumya Chava

Independent Director

Ramesh Subrahmanian

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Laurus Labs Ltd

Summary

Summary

Laurus Labs is a science-led, fully integrated pharmaceutical and biotechnology manufacturing company with a leadership position in generic active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in selected high-growth therapeutic areas of anti-retrovirals (ARVs), Hepatitis C and Oncology. The company also manufactures APIs in oncology and other therapeutic areas, such as anti-asthma, ophthalmology, antidiabetics, cardiovascular, proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) amongst others. The company currently operates 4 manufacturing facilities in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. Three of these facilities manufacture APIs and ingredients, while the fourth facility produces Finished Dosage Formulations (FDFs) and one API. The companys strategic and early investments in R&D and manufacturing infrastructure has enabled it to become one of the leading suppliers of APIs in the ARV therapeutic area to multi-national pharmaceutical formulation companies which cater to the large and fast-growing donor-funded access-to-medicines markets of Sub-Saharan Africa, South-East Asia and Latin America. The company also has growing synthesis and nutraceutical/ cosmeceutical ingredients businesses. Further, it is increasingly focused towards growing its integrated generics finished dosage forms (FDFs) business in which it has made significant investments.Laurus Labs operates in four business lines: Generics - APIs, Generics - FDFs, Synthesis and Ingredients. Its Generics - API business comprises the development, manufacture
Company FAQs

What is the Laurus Labs Ltd share price today?

The Laurus Labs Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹604.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of Laurus Labs Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Laurus Labs Ltd is ₹32567.92 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Laurus Labs Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Laurus Labs Ltd is 140.09 and 7.71 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Laurus Labs Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Laurus Labs Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Laurus Labs Ltd is ₹360.85 and ₹618.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Laurus Labs Ltd?

Laurus Labs Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 51.77%, 3 Years at 4.98%, 1 Year at 42.45%, 6 Month at 40.02%, 3 Month at 32.76% and 1 Month at 5.35%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Laurus Labs Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Laurus Labs Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 27.18 %
Institutions - 39.13 %
Public - 33.69 %

