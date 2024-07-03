SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹615.3
Prev. Close₹611.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹2,615.03
Day's High₹615.9
Day's Low₹603.3
52 Week's High₹618.25
52 Week's Low₹360.85
Book Value₹79.35
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)32,567.92
P/E140.09
EPS4.36
Divi. Yield0.13
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
107.79
107.73
107.47
107.32
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4,099.26
3,949.09
3,280.74
2,604.92
Net Worth
4,207.05
4,056.82
3,388.21
2,712.24
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
4,707.04
4,768.72
2,797.33
2,026.84
yoy growth (%)
-1.29
70.47
38.01
7.13
Raw materials
-2,208.56
-2,175.13
-1,402.54
-1,056.4
As % of sales
46.92
45.61
50.13
52.12
Employee costs
-445.14
-401.88
-323.99
-238.14
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
975.41
1,274.63
304.48
240.9
Depreciation
-235.48
-196.64
-183.85
-121.23
Tax paid
-225.32
-318.52
-37.43
-67.76
Working capital
145.83
684.91
246.73
42.81
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-1.29
70.47
38.01
7.13
Op profit growth
-14.88
164.78
39.5
-1.22
EBIT growth
-20.08
241.8
23.97
-7.49
Net profit growth
-21.54
258.03
54.23
-13.41
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
5,040.83
6,040.55
4,935.57
4,813.51
2,831.72
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
5,040.83
6,040.55
4,935.57
4,813.51
2,831.72
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
26.34
6
15.3
23.66
5.92
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.65
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,048.3
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,511.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,937.55
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,402.85
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director & CEO
CHAVA SATYANARAYANA
Executive Director & CFO
VENKATA RAVI KUMAR VANTARAM
Independent Director
Aruna Bhinge
Independent Director
Rajesh Koshy Chandy
Chairman & Independent Directo
Ravindranath Kancherla
Executive Director
Venkata Lakshmana Rao Chunduru
Independent Director
Karnam Sekar
Executive Director
KRISHNA CHAITANYA CHAVA
Vice President & CS
G Venkateswar Reddy
Executive Director
Soumya Chava
Independent Director
Ramesh Subrahmanian
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Laurus Labs is a science-led, fully integrated pharmaceutical and biotechnology manufacturing company with a leadership position in generic active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in selected high-growth therapeutic areas of anti-retrovirals (ARVs), Hepatitis C and Oncology. The company also manufactures APIs in oncology and other therapeutic areas, such as anti-asthma, ophthalmology, antidiabetics, cardiovascular, proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) amongst others. The company currently operates 4 manufacturing facilities in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. Three of these facilities manufacture APIs and ingredients, while the fourth facility produces Finished Dosage Formulations (FDFs) and one API. The companys strategic and early investments in R&D and manufacturing infrastructure has enabled it to become one of the leading suppliers of APIs in the ARV therapeutic area to multi-national pharmaceutical formulation companies which cater to the large and fast-growing donor-funded access-to-medicines markets of Sub-Saharan Africa, South-East Asia and Latin America. The company also has growing synthesis and nutraceutical/ cosmeceutical ingredients businesses. Further, it is increasingly focused towards growing its integrated generics finished dosage forms (FDFs) business in which it has made significant investments.Laurus Labs operates in four business lines: Generics - APIs, Generics - FDFs, Synthesis and Ingredients. Its Generics - API business comprises the development, manufacture
The Laurus Labs Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹604.05 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Laurus Labs Ltd is ₹32567.92 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Laurus Labs Ltd is 140.09 and 7.71 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Laurus Labs Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Laurus Labs Ltd is ₹360.85 and ₹618.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Laurus Labs Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 51.77%, 3 Years at 4.98%, 1 Year at 42.45%, 6 Month at 40.02%, 3 Month at 32.76% and 1 Month at 5.35%.
