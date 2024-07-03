Summary

Laurus Labs is a science-led, fully integrated pharmaceutical and biotechnology manufacturing company with a leadership position in generic active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in selected high-growth therapeutic areas of anti-retrovirals (ARVs), Hepatitis C and Oncology. The company also manufactures APIs in oncology and other therapeutic areas, such as anti-asthma, ophthalmology, antidiabetics, cardiovascular, proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) amongst others. The company currently operates 4 manufacturing facilities in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. Three of these facilities manufacture APIs and ingredients, while the fourth facility produces Finished Dosage Formulations (FDFs) and one API. The companys strategic and early investments in R&D and manufacturing infrastructure has enabled it to become one of the leading suppliers of APIs in the ARV therapeutic area to multi-national pharmaceutical formulation companies which cater to the large and fast-growing donor-funded access-to-medicines markets of Sub-Saharan Africa, South-East Asia and Latin America. The company also has growing synthesis and nutraceutical/ cosmeceutical ingredients businesses. Further, it is increasingly focused towards growing its integrated generics finished dosage forms (FDFs) business in which it has made significant investments.Laurus Labs operates in four business lines: Generics - APIs, Generics - FDFs, Synthesis and Ingredients. Its Generics - API business comprises the development, manufacture

