Laurus Labs Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
107.79
107.73
107.47
107.32
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4,099.26
3,949.09
3,280.74
2,604.92
Net Worth
4,207.05
4,056.82
3,388.21
2,712.24
Minority Interest
Debt
2,109.82
1,714.26
1,653.1
1,411.26
Deferred Tax Liability Net
119.93
121.8
151.86
141.98
Total Liabilities
6,436.8
5,892.88
5,193.17
4,265.48
Fixed Assets
3,191.82
3,241.22
2,941.26
2,142.21
Intangible Assets
Investments
634.87
384.12
361.72
318.89
Deferred Tax Asset Net
53.62
45.06
81.63
115.11
Networking Capital
2,513.57
2,220.78
1,768
1,650.49
Inventories
1,697.16
1,569.27
1,688.7
1,533.52
Inventory Days
130.94
117.37
Sundry Debtors
1,640.5
1,487.42
1,269.15
1,279.82
Debtor Days
98.41
97.95
Other Current Assets
460.21
274.23
307.14
311.97
Sundry Creditors
-1,028.27
-803.18
-1,133.82
-1,243.3
Creditor Days
87.92
95.16
Other Current Liabilities
-256.03
-306.96
-363.17
-231.52
Cash
42.92
1.7
40.56
38.78
Total Assets
6,436.8
5,892.88
5,193.17
4,265.48
