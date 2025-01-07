iifl-logo-icon 1
Laurus Labs Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

607.6
(1.34%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:29:59 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

4,707.04

4,768.72

2,797.33

2,026.84

yoy growth (%)

-1.29

70.47

38.01

7.13

Raw materials

-2,208.56

-2,175.13

-1,402.54

-1,056.4

As % of sales

46.92

45.61

50.13

52.12

Employee costs

-445.14

-401.88

-323.99

-238.14

As % of sales

9.45

8.42

11.58

11.74

Other costs

-768.14

-681.84

-500.55

-323.54

As % of sales (Other Cost)

16.31

14.29

17.89

15.96

Operating profit

1,285.2

1,509.87

570.23

408.74

OPM

27.3

31.66

20.38

20.16

Depreciation

-235.48

-196.64

-183.85

-121.23

Interest expense

-95.86

-65.92

-87.71

-75.44

Other income

21.55

27.32

5.81

28.83

Profit before tax

975.41

1,274.63

304.48

240.9

Taxes

-225.32

-318.52

-37.43

-67.76

Tax rate

-23.1

-24.98

-12.29

-28.13

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

750.09

956.11

267.04

173.13

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

750.09

956.11

267.04

173.13

yoy growth (%)

-21.54

258.03

54.23

-13.41

NPM

15.93

20.04

9.54

8.54

