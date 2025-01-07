Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
4,707.04
4,768.72
2,797.33
2,026.84
yoy growth (%)
-1.29
70.47
38.01
7.13
Raw materials
-2,208.56
-2,175.13
-1,402.54
-1,056.4
As % of sales
46.92
45.61
50.13
52.12
Employee costs
-445.14
-401.88
-323.99
-238.14
As % of sales
9.45
8.42
11.58
11.74
Other costs
-768.14
-681.84
-500.55
-323.54
As % of sales (Other Cost)
16.31
14.29
17.89
15.96
Operating profit
1,285.2
1,509.87
570.23
408.74
OPM
27.3
31.66
20.38
20.16
Depreciation
-235.48
-196.64
-183.85
-121.23
Interest expense
-95.86
-65.92
-87.71
-75.44
Other income
21.55
27.32
5.81
28.83
Profit before tax
975.41
1,274.63
304.48
240.9
Taxes
-225.32
-318.52
-37.43
-67.76
Tax rate
-23.1
-24.98
-12.29
-28.13
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
750.09
956.11
267.04
173.13
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
750.09
956.11
267.04
173.13
yoy growth (%)
-21.54
258.03
54.23
-13.41
NPM
15.93
20.04
9.54
8.54
