|Ol (lots)
|Call Price
|Strike Price
|Put Price
|Ol (lots)
|-
|-
|350
|₹0.10%
|00%
|-
|-
|360
|₹0.05-50%
|6,8000%
|-
|-
|370
|₹0.05-66.66%
|6,800-20%
|-
|-
|375
|₹0.10%
|8,5000%
|-
|-
|380
|₹0.250%
|39,1000%
|-
|-
|385
|₹0.05-75%
|22,1000%
|1,7000%
|₹43.46.5%
|390
|₹0.050%
|86,700-3.77%
|00%
|₹38.350%
|395
|₹0.05-93.33%
|10,200-33.33%
|27,2006.66%
|₹34.4512.76%
|400
|₹0.05-50%
|1,37,700-24.29%
|3,4000%
|₹34.183.82%
|405
|₹0.05-80%
|34,000122.22%
|17,000-9.09%
|₹18.75-11.13%
|410
|₹0.05-50%
|1,56,400-14.81%
|5,1000%
|₹12-49.47%
|415
|₹0.05-83.33%
|61,20028.57%
|61,20024.13%
|₹1916.2%
|420
|₹0.05-92.3%
|1,54,70019.73%
|28,90021.42%
|₹13.4517.46%
|425
|₹0.05-96.42%
|1,32,600-2.5%
|1,59,800-30.37%
|₹8.57.59%
|430
|₹0.05-98.11%
|1,68,300-46.77%
|1,85,30065.15%
|₹0.1-97.5%
|435
|₹0.05-98.76%
|1,42,800-13.40%
|3,99,500-30.88%
|₹0.05-97.91%
|440
|₹0.1-98.59%
|1,37,700-22.11%
|88,400-76.57%
|₹0.1-94.11%
|445
|₹4-66.1%
|1,08,800-21.95%
|2,12,500-47.91%
|₹0.05-95%
|450
|₹13.45-14.87%
|1,97,200-32.16%
|1,02,000-6.25%
|₹0.25-58.33%
|455
|₹16-16.66%
|56,100-5.71%
|1,78,500-34.37%
|₹0.05-88.88%
|460
|₹3124.24%
|1,30,900-10.46%
|86,700-25%
|₹0.1-71.42%
|465
|₹41.6536.78%
|32,3000%
|4,19,900-35.67%
|₹0.05-80%
|470
|₹40.4515.57%
|2,00,600-6.34%
|1,25,800-28.15%
|₹0.05-75%
|475
|₹47.2513.71%
|1,13,900-4.28%
|5,71,200-5.08%
|₹0.05-50%
|480
|₹42-8.09%
|1,88,700-4.31%
|98,600-19.44%
|₹0.05-66.66%
|485
|₹65.993.53%
|28,900-15%
|2,75,400-30.47%
|₹0.05-66.66%
|490
|₹66.3540.87%
|30,600-14.28%
|1,02,000-4.76%
|₹0.05-50%
|495
|₹70.7556%
|8,5000%
|7,27,600-6.75%
|₹0.05-50%
|500
|₹75.5516.49%
|42,500-7.40%
|37,4000%
|₹0.05-80%
|505
|₹49.950%
|1,7000%
|2,80,500-2.36%
|₹0.050%
|510
|₹8799.54%
|1,7000%
|1,7000%
|₹4.40%
|515
|₹65.30%
|1,7000%
|1,56,400-2.12%
|₹0.05-50%
|520
|₹8162%
|5,1000%
|3,4000%
|₹0.1-66.66%
|525
|₹101.8510.22%
|00%
|27,2000%
|₹0.20%
|530
|-
|-
|10,2000%
|₹1.30%
|535
|-
|-
|37,4000%
|₹0.050%
|540
|-
|-
|6,8000%
|₹1.50%
|545
|-
|-
|28,900-5.55%
|₹0.050%
|550
|₹122.4514.43%
|3,4000%
No Record Found
