583.2
(-4.87%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:56 PM

Ol (lots)Call PriceStrike PricePut PriceOl (lots)
--350₹0.10%00%
--360₹0.05-50%6,8000%
--370₹0.05-66.66%6,800-20%
--375₹0.10%8,5000%
--380₹0.250%39,1000%
--385₹0.05-75%22,1000%
1,7000%₹43.46.5%390₹0.050%86,700-3.77%
00%₹38.350%395₹0.05-93.33%10,200-33.33%
27,2006.66%₹34.4512.76%400₹0.05-50%1,37,700-24.29%
3,4000%₹34.183.82%405₹0.05-80%34,000122.22%
17,000-9.09%₹18.75-11.13%410₹0.05-50%1,56,400-14.81%
5,1000%₹12-49.47%415₹0.05-83.33%61,20028.57%
61,20024.13%₹1916.2%420₹0.05-92.3%1,54,70019.73%
28,90021.42%₹13.4517.46%425₹0.05-96.42%1,32,600-2.5%
1,59,800-30.37%₹8.57.59%430₹0.05-98.11%1,68,300-46.77%
1,85,30065.15%₹0.1-97.5%435₹0.05-98.76%1,42,800-13.40%
3,99,500-30.88%₹0.05-97.91%440₹0.1-98.59%1,37,700-22.11%
88,400-76.57%₹0.1-94.11%445₹4-66.1%1,08,800-21.95%
2,12,500-47.91%₹0.05-95%450₹13.45-14.87%1,97,200-32.16%
1,02,000-6.25%₹0.25-58.33%455₹16-16.66%56,100-5.71%
1,78,500-34.37%₹0.05-88.88%460₹3124.24%1,30,900-10.46%
86,700-25%₹0.1-71.42%465₹41.6536.78%32,3000%
4,19,900-35.67%₹0.05-80%470₹40.4515.57%2,00,600-6.34%
1,25,800-28.15%₹0.05-75%475₹47.2513.71%1,13,900-4.28%
5,71,200-5.08%₹0.05-50%480₹42-8.09%1,88,700-4.31%
98,600-19.44%₹0.05-66.66%485₹65.993.53%28,900-15%
2,75,400-30.47%₹0.05-66.66%490₹66.3540.87%30,600-14.28%
1,02,000-4.76%₹0.05-50%495₹70.7556%8,5000%
7,27,600-6.75%₹0.05-50%500₹75.5516.49%42,500-7.40%
37,4000%₹0.05-80%505₹49.950%1,7000%
2,80,500-2.36%₹0.050%510₹8799.54%1,7000%
1,7000%₹4.40%515₹65.30%1,7000%
1,56,400-2.12%₹0.05-50%520₹8162%5,1000%
3,4000%₹0.1-66.66%525₹101.8510.22%00%
27,2000%₹0.20%530--
10,2000%₹1.30%535--
37,4000%₹0.050%540--
6,8000%₹1.50%545--
28,900-5.55%₹0.050%550₹122.4514.43%3,4000%

