iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Laurus Labs plans to invest ₹833 Crore in JV with Slovenian

7 Mar 2025 , 08:53 AM

Laurus Labs announced that it has approved an investment of ₹833 Crore in KRKA Pharma Private Limited, its Joint Venture with KRKA d.d., Novo mesto, Slovenia. At the same time, KRKA d.d. will infuse ₹867 Crore in the JV. The two companies shall maintain the existing shareholding structure of 51:49.

The said investment will be to support land acquisition and covering initial costs for establishing a manufacturing facility under KRKA pharma. KRKA pharma was incorporated in April 2024 and has not commenced operations yet. 

The said transaction falls under related party transactions. However, the same is being carried at arm’s length price.

Laurus Labs informed the bourses that this investment is broadly in line with its strategic growth plans and long-term business objectives. It added that it is making the said investment for acquisition of land and meeting costs to set up a manufacturing facility for producing finished products for the emerging markets. It also plans to target Indian markets.

The company plans to complete this investment by March 31, 2025. It shall make a cash subscription to 83.3 million equity shares of ₹10 each in KRKA pharma.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Laurus Labs
  • Laurus Labs Investment
  • Laurus Labs JV
  • Laurus Labs news
  • Laurus Labs Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty trade flat on March 7, 2025

Sensex and Nifty trade flat on March 7, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
7 Mar 2025|01:12 PM
Knowledge Realty Trust Files for ₹6200 crore IPO

Knowledge Realty Trust Files for ₹6200 crore IPO

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
7 Mar 2025|12:50 PM
RailTel Bags ₹19.09 Crore Order from Border Security Force

RailTel Bags ₹19.09 Crore Order from Border Security Force

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
7 Mar 2025|11:15 AM
AstraZeneca Secures CDSCO Approval for Lokelma in India

AstraZeneca Secures CDSCO Approval for Lokelma in India

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
7 Mar 2025|11:00 AM
INOX India Secures Major Global Orders Worth ₹190 Crore

INOX India Secures Major Global Orders Worth ₹190 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
7 Mar 2025|10:24 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.