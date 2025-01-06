Laurus Labs Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
975.41
1,274.63
304.48
240.9
Depreciation
-235.48
-196.64
-183.85
-121.23
Tax paid
-225.32
-318.52
-37.43
-67.76
Working capital
145.83
684.91
246.73
42.81
Other operating items
Operating
660.44
1,444.38
329.92
94.72
Capital expenditure
597.44
315.2
587.74
374.51
Free cash flow
1,257.88
1,759.58
917.66
469.23
Equity raised
5,221.58
3,433.15
2,866.03
2,500.12
Investing
42.83
260.57
6.58
1.21
Financing
551.16
768.78
103.85
139.92
Dividends paid
85.86
75.04
16.04
15.9
Net in cash
7,159.31
6,297.12
3,910.17
3,126.39
