|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
2.53
69.98
23.55
11.46
Op profit growth
-8.27
174.67
58.58
-13.87
EBIT growth
-13.36
257.32
84.28
-34.41
Net profit growth
-15.86
285.3
172.25
-44.05
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
28.81
32.21
19.93
15.53
EBIT margin
24.03
28.44
13.53
9.07
Net profit margin
16.76
20.43
9.01
4.09
RoCE
24.92
37.93
13.38
7.82
RoNW
6.95
11.26
3.83
1.54
RoA
4.34
6.81
2.22
0.88
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
15.49
18.33
23.88
8.81
Dividend per share
2
2
2.5
1.5
Cash EPS
10.71
14.5
6.36
-6.61
Book value per share
62.36
48.4
165.53
146.41
Valuation ratios
P/E
38.09
19.75
2.7
9.07
P/CEPS
55.04
24.95
10.14
-12.08
P/B
9.46
7.47
0.38
0.54
EV/EBIDTA
23.23
13.25
7.93
14.2
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
10.37
7.62
7.57
0
Tax payout
-23.19
-24.38
-13.05
-21.7
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
98.36
79.52
96.76
101.96
Inventory days
123.34
94.05
102.28
100.86
Creditor days
-127.17
-108.67
-98.32
-87.71
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-11.58
-20.08
-4.27
-2.35
Net debt / equity
0.5
0.55
0.6
0.66
Net debt / op. profit
1.19
0.92
1.9
2.9
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-44.44
-44.83
-49.91
-53.91
Employee costs
-10.16
-9.01
-12.17
-12.61
Other costs
-16.57
-13.93
-17.97
-17.93
