|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|24 Oct 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|0.4
|20
|Interim
|Approved the payment of Interim Dividend of Rs.0.40/- (20%) per equity share of Rs.2/- each, for the Financial Year 2024-25.
|Dividend
|25 Apr 2024
|8 May 2024
|8 May 2024
|0.4
|20
|Interim 2
|Approved the payment of 02nd interim dividend of Re. 0.40/- (20%) per equity share of Rs.2/- each, for the Financial Year 2023-24. Further, pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), 2015, the Company has fixed May 08, 2024 as Record Date for determining the eligibility of the Shareholders. The Dividend amount will be paid on or after May 17, 2024.
