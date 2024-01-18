iifl-logo-icon 1
Laurus Labs Ltd Dividend

557.25
(0.06%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:29:59 PM

Laurus Labs CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend24 Oct 20246 Nov 20246 Nov 20240.420Interim
Approved the payment of Interim Dividend of Rs.0.40/- (20%) per equity share of Rs.2/- each, for the Financial Year 2024-25.
Dividend25 Apr 20248 May 20248 May 20240.420Interim 2
Approved the payment of 02nd interim dividend of Re. 0.40/- (20%) per equity share of Rs.2/- each, for the Financial Year 2023-24. Further, pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), 2015, the Company has fixed May 08, 2024 as Record Date for determining the eligibility of the Shareholders. The Dividend amount will be paid on or after May 17, 2024.

QUICKLINKS FOR Laurus Labs Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

