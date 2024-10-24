iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Laurus Labs Ltd Board Meeting

556.9
(-1.95%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:17 PM

Laurus Labs CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting24 Oct 202417 Oct 2024
Laurus Labs Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday October 24 2024 inter-alia: a) to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024; b) to consider the proposal for payment of Interim Dividend for FY 2024-25 and fixation of record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders if approved. Results - Half Year Ended September 30, 2024 Interim Dividend FY 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 24/10/2024)
Board Meeting25 Jul 202419 Jul 2024
Laurus Labs Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday July 25 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Please see annexed enclosure (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/07/2024)
Board Meeting25 Apr 202418 Apr 2024
Laurus Labs Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for FY 24 and Declaration of 2nd interim Dividend OUTCOME Changes in Directorate of the Company Q4 Financials interim dividend (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/04/2024)
Board Meeting24 Jan 202417 Jan 2024
Laurus Labs Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/01/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 Financial results for Q3 FY 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.01.2024)

Laurus Labs: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Laurus Labs Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.