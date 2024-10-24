Board Meeting 24 Oct 2024 17 Oct 2024

Laurus Labs Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday October 24 2024 inter-alia: a) to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024; b) to consider the proposal for payment of Interim Dividend for FY 2024-25 and fixation of record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders if approved. Results - Half Year Ended September 30, 2024 Interim Dividend FY 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 24/10/2024)

Board Meeting 25 Jul 2024 19 Jul 2024

Laurus Labs Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday July 25 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Please see annexed enclosure (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/07/2024)

Board Meeting 25 Apr 2024 18 Apr 2024

Laurus Labs Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for FY 24 and Declaration of 2nd interim Dividend OUTCOME Changes in Directorate of the Company Q4 Financials interim dividend (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/04/2024)

Board Meeting 24 Jan 2024 17 Jan 2024