SectorPlastic products
Open₹1,621
Prev. Close₹1,621.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,372.31
Day's High₹1,628
Day's Low₹1,615
52 Week's High₹2,454
52 Week's Low₹1,616
Book Value₹125.78
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)43,530.91
P/E78.63
EPS20.61
Divi. Yield0.23
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
26.9
26.9
20.1
20.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3,102.9
2,652.4
2,270.7
1,625
Net Worth
3,129.8
2,679.3
2,290.8
1,645.1
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
3,443.3
2,486.3
2,042.8
1,915.7
yoy growth (%)
38.49
21.71
6.63
21.09
Raw materials
-2,314
-1,554.6
-1,297.7
-1,281.8
As % of sales
67.2
62.52
63.52
66.91
Employee costs
-130.3
-104.3
-97.7
-75.4
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
548.5
451.4
257
220.2
Depreciation
-105
-96.2
-89.9
-67.1
Tax paid
-141.8
-112.2
-53.7
-76.8
Working capital
366.1
162
1.89
20.91
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
38.49
21.71
6.63
21.09
Op profit growth
18.8
44.57
21.65
28.43
EBIT growth
21.43
57.89
17.07
23.52
Net profit growth
23.82
62.79
42
18.8
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
5,641.4
5,158.5
4,394
3,176.3
2,577.9
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
5,641.4
5,158.5
4,394
3,176.3
2,577.9
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
42.1
39.7
34.9
25.1
12.1
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Supreme Industries Ltd
SUPREMEIND
4,615.15
|57.57
|58,568.91
|219.39
|0.65
|2,272.95
|367.73
Astral Ltd
ASTRAL
1,621.6
|78.63
|43,536.29
|122.3
|0.23
|1,230.1
|123.57
Finolex Industries Ltd
FINPIPE
248.6
|32.05
|15,409.54
|51.44
|1
|828.43
|108.07
Safari Industries (India) Ltd
SAFARI
2,651.8
|97.47
|12,965.05
|21.82
|0.15
|457.32
|173.6
Time Technoplast Ltd
TIMETECHNO
489.95
|59.89
|11,117.25
|48.71
|0.04
|714.96
|79.71
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Sandeep P Engineer
Whole-time Director
Jagruti S Engineer
Independent Director
Kaushal Dakshesh Nakrani
Independent Director
Viral Jhaveri
Independent Director
C K Gopal
Whole-time Director
Girish B Joshi
Independent Director
CHETAS GULABBHAI DESAI
Independent Director
Dhinal A. Shah
Whole-time Director
Kairav Sandeep Engineer
Whole Time Director & CFO
HIRANAND ASANDAS SAVLANI
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Manan Bhavsar
Reports by Astral Ltd
Summary
Astral Poly Technik Limited is a prestigious manufacturer of Chlorinated Poly Vinyl Chloride (CPVC) and Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC) plumbing systems for residential and industrial use.With a commanding market share in the domestic CPVC and PVC pipe industry, the Company has achieved widespread recognition as a leader in the piping segment. Over the years, it has diversified its product portfolio and expanded into other areas such as adhesives and sealants, infrastructure products, and water tanks. Recently, it has forayed into the paints, faucets, and sanitaryware segments, thereby transforming itself into a comprehensive home building material player.The Company has pipe manufacturing facilities at Santej and Dholka (Gujarat), Hosur (Tamil Nadu), Ghiloth (Rajasthan), Sangli (Maharashtra), Sitarganj (Uttarakhand), Aurangabad (Maharashtra) and Bhubaneswar (Odisha) for manufacturing of plumbing systems, drainage systems, agricultural pipes, industrial pipes, fire protection pipes, electrical conduit pipes and Infrastructure products. In addition, it manufactures water tanks at plants located in Santej, Ghiloth, Hosur, Aurangabad and Bhubaneswar. Besides, the Company has adhesive and sealant manufacturing facilities at Santej (Gujarat), Rania and Unnao (U.P.), Elland (U.K.) and Stanford (USA). It has over 2,535 distributors and more than 1,80,000 dealers across the country.Astral Poly Technik Limited incorporated in March 25, 1996 as Astral Poly Technik Private Limited, under the
The Astral Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1620.45 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Astral Ltd is ₹43530.91 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Astral Ltd is 78.63 and 13.11 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Astral Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Astral Ltd is ₹1616 and ₹2454 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Astral Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 20.20%, 3 Years at -2.49%, 1 Year at -12.87%, 6 Month at -32.44%, 3 Month at -15.50% and 1 Month at -12.14%.
