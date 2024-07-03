Summary

Astral Poly Technik Limited is a prestigious manufacturer of Chlorinated Poly Vinyl Chloride (CPVC) and Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC) plumbing systems for residential and industrial use.With a commanding market share in the domestic CPVC and PVC pipe industry, the Company has achieved widespread recognition as a leader in the piping segment. Over the years, it has diversified its product portfolio and expanded into other areas such as adhesives and sealants, infrastructure products, and water tanks. Recently, it has forayed into the paints, faucets, and sanitaryware segments, thereby transforming itself into a comprehensive home building material player.The Company has pipe manufacturing facilities at Santej and Dholka (Gujarat), Hosur (Tamil Nadu), Ghiloth (Rajasthan), Sangli (Maharashtra), Sitarganj (Uttarakhand), Aurangabad (Maharashtra) and Bhubaneswar (Odisha) for manufacturing of plumbing systems, drainage systems, agricultural pipes, industrial pipes, fire protection pipes, electrical conduit pipes and Infrastructure products. In addition, it manufactures water tanks at plants located in Santej, Ghiloth, Hosur, Aurangabad and Bhubaneswar. Besides, the Company has adhesive and sealant manufacturing facilities at Santej (Gujarat), Rania and Unnao (U.P.), Elland (U.K.) and Stanford (USA). It has over 2,535 distributors and more than 1,80,000 dealers across the country.Astral Poly Technik Limited incorporated in March 25, 1996 as Astral Poly Technik Private Limited, under the

