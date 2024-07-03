iifl-logo-icon 1
Astral Ltd Share Price

1,620.45
(-0.07%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:14:59 AM

  • Open1,621
  • Day's High1,628
  • 52 Wk High2,454
  • Prev. Close1,621.6
  • Day's Low1,615
  • 52 Wk Low 1,616
  • Turnover (lac)1,372.31
  • P/E78.63
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value125.78
  • EPS20.61
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)43,530.91
  • Div. Yield0.23
Loading...
  • Roll Over%0
  • Roll Cost0
Astral Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Plastic products

Open

1,621

Prev. Close

1,621.6

Turnover(Lac.)

1,372.31

Day's High

1,628

Day's Low

1,615

52 Week's High

2,454

52 Week's Low

1,616

Book Value

125.78

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

43,530.91

P/E

78.63

EPS

20.61

Divi. Yield

0.23

Astral Ltd Corporate Action

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

25 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 25 Jul, 2024

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.5

Record Date: 15 Nov, 2024

Astral Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Astral Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:35 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 54.10%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 54.10%

Non-Promoter- 34.78%

Institutions: 34.78%

Non-Institutions: 11.10%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Astral Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

26.9

26.9

20.1

20.1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3,102.9

2,652.4

2,270.7

1,625

Net Worth

3,129.8

2,679.3

2,290.8

1,645.1

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

3,443.3

2,486.3

2,042.8

1,915.7

yoy growth (%)

38.49

21.71

6.63

21.09

Raw materials

-2,314

-1,554.6

-1,297.7

-1,281.8

As % of sales

67.2

62.52

63.52

66.91

Employee costs

-130.3

-104.3

-97.7

-75.4

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

548.5

451.4

257

220.2

Depreciation

-105

-96.2

-89.9

-67.1

Tax paid

-141.8

-112.2

-53.7

-76.8

Working capital

366.1

162

1.89

20.91

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

38.49

21.71

6.63

21.09

Op profit growth

18.8

44.57

21.65

28.43

EBIT growth

21.43

57.89

17.07

23.52

Net profit growth

23.82

62.79

42

18.8

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

5,641.4

5,158.5

4,394

3,176.3

2,577.9

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

5,641.4

5,158.5

4,394

3,176.3

2,577.9

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

42.1

39.7

34.9

25.1

12.1

Astral Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Supreme Industries Ltd

SUPREMEIND

4,615.15

57.5758,568.91219.390.652,272.95367.73

Astral Ltd

ASTRAL

1,621.6

78.6343,536.29122.30.231,230.1123.57

Finolex Industries Ltd

FINPIPE

248.6

32.0515,409.5451.441828.43108.07

Safari Industries (India) Ltd

SAFARI

2,651.8

97.4712,965.0521.820.15457.32173.6

Time Technoplast Ltd

TIMETECHNO

489.95

59.8911,117.2548.710.04714.9679.71

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Astral Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Sandeep P Engineer

Whole-time Director

Jagruti S Engineer

Independent Director

Kaushal Dakshesh Nakrani

Independent Director

Viral Jhaveri

Independent Director

C K Gopal

Whole-time Director

Girish B Joshi

Independent Director

CHETAS GULABBHAI DESAI

Independent Director

Dhinal A. Shah

Whole-time Director

Kairav Sandeep Engineer

Whole Time Director & CFO

HIRANAND ASANDAS SAVLANI

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Manan Bhavsar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Astral Ltd

Summary

Summary

Astral Poly Technik Limited is a prestigious manufacturer of Chlorinated Poly Vinyl Chloride (CPVC) and Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC) plumbing systems for residential and industrial use.With a commanding market share in the domestic CPVC and PVC pipe industry, the Company has achieved widespread recognition as a leader in the piping segment. Over the years, it has diversified its product portfolio and expanded into other areas such as adhesives and sealants, infrastructure products, and water tanks. Recently, it has forayed into the paints, faucets, and sanitaryware segments, thereby transforming itself into a comprehensive home building material player.The Company has pipe manufacturing facilities at Santej and Dholka (Gujarat), Hosur (Tamil Nadu), Ghiloth (Rajasthan), Sangli (Maharashtra), Sitarganj (Uttarakhand), Aurangabad (Maharashtra) and Bhubaneswar (Odisha) for manufacturing of plumbing systems, drainage systems, agricultural pipes, industrial pipes, fire protection pipes, electrical conduit pipes and Infrastructure products. In addition, it manufactures water tanks at plants located in Santej, Ghiloth, Hosur, Aurangabad and Bhubaneswar. Besides, the Company has adhesive and sealant manufacturing facilities at Santej (Gujarat), Rania and Unnao (U.P.), Elland (U.K.) and Stanford (USA). It has over 2,535 distributors and more than 1,80,000 dealers across the country.Astral Poly Technik Limited incorporated in March 25, 1996 as Astral Poly Technik Private Limited, under the
Company FAQs

What is the Astral Ltd share price today?

The Astral Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1620.45 today.

What is the Market Cap of Astral Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Astral Ltd is ₹43530.91 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Astral Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Astral Ltd is 78.63 and 13.11 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Astral Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Astral Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Astral Ltd is ₹1616 and ₹2454 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Astral Ltd?

Astral Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 20.20%, 3 Years at -2.49%, 1 Year at -12.87%, 6 Month at -32.44%, 3 Month at -15.50% and 1 Month at -12.14%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Astral Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Astral Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 54.10 %
Institutions - 34.79 %
Public - 11.11 %

