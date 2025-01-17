Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
38.33
23.21
22.4
11.15
Op profit growth
17.19
45.51
39.8
20.08
EBIT growth
19.92
59.34
28.7
22.51
Net profit growth
19.63
63.13
41.58
21.01
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
17.18
20.29
17.18
15.04
EBIT margin
15.09
17.41
13.46
12.8
Net profit margin
11.01
12.73
9.61
8.31
RoCE
29.21
29.17
22.91
22.35
RoNW
5.71
5.94
4.91
4.69
RoA
5.32
5.33
4.09
3.62
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
24.4
20.31
16.53
14.67
Dividend per share
3
2
1
0.6
Cash EPS
17.76
14.32
9.29
9.84
Book value per share
116.3
94.36
99.75
85.01
Valuation ratios
P/E
62.18
59.7
31.45
27.47
P/CEPS
85.41
84.61
55.96
40.92
P/B
13.04
12.84
5.21
4.74
EV/EBIDTA
50.75
47.91
30.74
33.26
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
4.1
Tax payout
-24.3
-23.11
-18.36
-29.2
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
22.66
28.98
37.84
55.91
Inventory days
50.06
58.17
63.54
54.53
Creditor days
-66.62
-73.95
-72.71
-56.76
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-51.41
-42.22
-8.8
-12.49
Net debt / equity
-0.23
-0.2
0.04
0.14
Net debt / op. profit
-0.71
-0.61
0.13
0.45
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-66.63
-61.98
-61.89
-65.68
Employee costs
-5.58
-6.01
-6.79
-5.05
Other costs
-10.59
-11.7
-14.12
-14.21
