Astral Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
26.9
26.9
20.1
20.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3,102.9
2,652.4
2,270.7
1,625
Net Worth
3,129.8
2,679.3
2,290.8
1,645.1
Minority Interest
Debt
49
9.7
35
29.2
Deferred Tax Liability Net
47.1
42.5
38.8
39.2
Total Liabilities
3,225.9
2,731.5
2,364.6
1,713.5
Fixed Assets
2,042.4
1,657.5
1,510.8
927.1
Intangible Assets
Investments
370.7
287.4
45.1
333.5
Deferred Tax Asset Net
3.1
3.1
0
1.9
Networking Capital
242.6
338.9
181.4
127.3
Inventories
802.9
769.7
660.2
360.4
Inventory Days
69.98
52.9
Sundry Debtors
267.4
235.2
198.3
179.9
Debtor Days
21.02
26.41
Other Current Assets
161.6
193.2
133.8
97.5
Sundry Creditors
-853.9
-760.3
-739.4
-440.4
Creditor Days
78.37
64.65
Other Current Liabilities
-135.4
-98.9
-71.5
-70.1
Cash
567.1
444.6
627.3
323.7
Total Assets
3,225.9
2,731.5
2,364.6
1,713.5
