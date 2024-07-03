Astral Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
4,016.3
3,652.3
3,003.4
2,048.5
1,949
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4,016.3
3,652.3
3,003.4
2,048.5
1,949
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
31.9
25.9
18.5
20.1
12
Total Income
4,048.2
3,678.2
3,021.9
2,068.6
1,961
Total Expenditure
3,389.5
3,151.3
2,464.9
1,665.2
1,619.7
PBIDT
658.7
526.9
557
403.4
341.3
Interest
21.3
36.7
7.7
11.9
21.3
PBDT
637.4
490.2
549.3
391.5
320
Depreciation
145.1
133.6
94.1
87.3
79
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
128
90.3
108.9
72.1
43
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
364.3
266.3
346.3
232.1
198
Minority Interest After NP
-0.2
15.4
3.9
2.3
1.2
Net Profit after Minority Interest
364.5
250.9
342.4
229.8
196.8
Extra-ordinary Items
0
5.8
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
364.5
245.1
342.4
229.8
196.8
EPS (Unit Curr.)
13.57
12.45
17.04
11.44
13.06
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
150
0
0
100
100
Equity
26.9
20.1
20.1
15.1
15.1
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
16.4
14.42
18.54
19.69
17.51
PBDTM(%)
15.87
13.42
18.28
19.11
16.41
PATM(%)
9.07
7.29
11.53
11.33
10.15
