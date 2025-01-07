iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Astral Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,575.65
(1.23%)
Jan 7, 2025|09:59:58 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Astral Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

3,443.3

2,486.3

2,042.8

1,915.7

yoy growth (%)

38.49

21.71

6.63

21.09

Raw materials

-2,314

-1,554.6

-1,297.7

-1,281.8

As % of sales

67.2

62.52

63.52

66.91

Employee costs

-130.3

-104.3

-97.7

-75.4

As % of sales

3.78

4.19

4.78

3.93

Other costs

-364

-292.9

-277.7

-254.6

As % of sales (Other Cost)

10.57

11.78

13.59

13.29

Operating profit

635

534.5

369.7

303.9

OPM

18.44

21.49

18.09

15.86

Depreciation

-105

-96.2

-89.9

-67.1

Interest expense

-8.9

-7.6

-33.7

-28.1

Other income

27.4

20.7

10.9

11.5

Profit before tax

548.5

451.4

257

220.2

Taxes

-141.8

-112.2

-53.7

-76.8

Tax rate

-25.85

-24.85

-20.89

-34.87

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

406.7

339.2

203.3

143.4

Exceptional items

-1.9

-12.3

-2.5

-2

Net profit

404.8

326.9

200.8

141.4

yoy growth (%)

23.82

62.79

42

18.8

NPM

11.75

13.14

9.82

7.38

Astral : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Astral Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.