|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
3,443.3
2,486.3
2,042.8
1,915.7
yoy growth (%)
38.49
21.71
6.63
21.09
Raw materials
-2,314
-1,554.6
-1,297.7
-1,281.8
As % of sales
67.2
62.52
63.52
66.91
Employee costs
-130.3
-104.3
-97.7
-75.4
As % of sales
3.78
4.19
4.78
3.93
Other costs
-364
-292.9
-277.7
-254.6
As % of sales (Other Cost)
10.57
11.78
13.59
13.29
Operating profit
635
534.5
369.7
303.9
OPM
18.44
21.49
18.09
15.86
Depreciation
-105
-96.2
-89.9
-67.1
Interest expense
-8.9
-7.6
-33.7
-28.1
Other income
27.4
20.7
10.9
11.5
Profit before tax
548.5
451.4
257
220.2
Taxes
-141.8
-112.2
-53.7
-76.8
Tax rate
-25.85
-24.85
-20.89
-34.87
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
406.7
339.2
203.3
143.4
Exceptional items
-1.9
-12.3
-2.5
-2
Net profit
404.8
326.9
200.8
141.4
yoy growth (%)
23.82
62.79
42
18.8
NPM
11.75
13.14
9.82
7.38
