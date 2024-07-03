Astral Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
1,370.4
1,383.6
1,625.1
1,370.2
1,363
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,370.4
1,383.6
1,625.1
1,370.2
1,363
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
8.8
11.9
10.2
6.4
13.4
Total Income
1,379.2
1,395.5
1,635.3
1,376.6
1,376.4
Total Expenditure
1,160.3
1,169.2
1,333.7
1,165.1
1,142.9
PBIDT
218.9
226.3
301.6
211.5
233.5
Interest
10.2
7.6
7.8
7.5
8
PBDT
208.7
218.7
293.8
204
225.5
Depreciation
59.9
55.6
52.5
50.1
48.7
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
40.1
43.6
60
40.6
45.1
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
108.7
119.5
181.3
113.3
131.7
Minority Interest After NP
-1.3
-0.9
-0.3
-0.2
0.5
Net Profit after Minority Interest
110
120.4
181.6
113.5
131.2
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
110
120.4
181.6
113.5
131.2
EPS (Unit Curr.)
4.1
4.48
6.76
4.23
4.88
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
150
0
0
0
150
Equity
26.9
26.9
26.9
26.9
26.9
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
15.97
16.35
18.55
15.43
17.13
PBDTM(%)
15.22
15.8
18.07
14.88
16.54
PATM(%)
7.93
8.63
11.15
8.26
9.66
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.