Astral Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
548.5
451.4
257
220.2
Depreciation
-105
-96.2
-89.9
-67.1
Tax paid
-141.8
-112.2
-53.7
-76.8
Working capital
366.1
162
1.89
20.91
Other operating items
Operating
667.8
405
115.3
97.21
Capital expenditure
667.2
148.4
224.5
302.43
Free cash flow
1,335
553.4
339.8
399.64
Equity raised
3,490.9
2,619.7
2,260.9
1,937.44
Investing
-288.4
-5.3
-1.09
2.31
Financing
37
-39.2
-60
90.51
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
4,574.5
3,128.6
2,539.6
2,429.9
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.