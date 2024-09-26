iifl-logo-icon 1
Astral Ltd Option Chain

1,563.65
(0.83%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:59 PM

Ol (lots)Call PriceStrike PricePut PriceOl (lots)
--1,600₹0.05-66.66%11,0100%
--1,640₹0.1-92%3670%
--1,680₹4.350%1,4680%
--1,700₹0.05-75%39,269-47.02%
--1,720₹0.150%11,3770%
--1,740₹0.20%7,7070%
7340%₹121.650%1,760₹0.05-91.66%17,616-4%
1,8350%₹122.90%1,780₹0.05-97.5%11,010-3.22%
14,680-2.43%₹217.58.75%1,800₹0.05-66.66%62,023-21.02%
7340%₹1530%1,820₹0.05-66.66%12,845-2.77%
2,5690%₹1340%1,840₹0.05-66.66%51,380-4.76%
3,6700%₹143.70%1,860₹0.05-66.66%46,242-21.25%
16,1480%₹127.2-0.03%1,880₹0.1-50%52,848-3.35%
57,619-7.64%₹99-19.51%1,900₹0.05-75%1,26,248-10.64%
34,865-4.04%₹89.85-10.1%1,920₹0.5150%57,986-1.86%
55,417-7.92%₹59.2-28.02%1,940₹0.05-66.66%86,9790.42%
80,006-5.21%₹44.35-28.17%1,960₹1185.71%51,747-6%
46,609-7.97%₹14.85-66.4%1,980₹0.1-87.5%36,700-8.25%
1,50,837-22.88%₹0.05-99.8%2,000₹2.1-17.64%1,29,184-6.13%
28,259-38.88%₹0.05-99.59%2,020₹19.478.8%31,5628.86%
30,094-55.91%₹0.05-99.24%2,040₹23.60.42%11,3776.89%
16,148-68.34%₹0.05-98.59%2,060₹53.132.08%2,936-20%
29,360-22.33%₹0.05-97.14%2,080₹72.622.94%2,2020%
94,319-61.46%₹0.05-96.96%2,100₹9726.38%23,121-14.86%
9,175-59.67%₹0.05-95.65%2,120₹156.150%7340%
28,99333.89%₹0.05-92.85%2,140₹134.750.37%2,9360%
7,340-20%₹0.05-95%2,160₹155.750%00%
11,377-3.12%₹0.05-90%2,180--
80,373-27.96%₹0.05-87.5%2,200₹1822.24%5,872-5.88%
5,505-6.25%₹0.5-28.57%2,220--
12,478-22.72%₹0.05-88.88%2,240--
3670%₹0.750%2,280--
56,1510%₹0.050%2,300₹2977.47%5,5050%
--2,360₹360-14.28%3670%
3,3030%₹1.1144.44%2,380₹389.3-9.46%3670%
7340%₹10%2,400--
00%₹89.40%2,600--

