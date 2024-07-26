Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., 17 May, 2024 has inter alia considered and approved following: Recommended final dividend of Rs. 2.25 per equity share of Re. 1/- each (face value) for the year ended 31% March, 2024 subject to approval of Members at ensuing Annual General Meeting. The Company will inform in due course, the date of 28% Annual General Meeting and the date from which dividend will be paid or warrants thereof will be dispatched to the Members. Intimation of Record Date for Final Dividend 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.07.2024)