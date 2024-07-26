|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|7 Nov 2024
|14 Nov 2024
|15 Nov 2024
|1.5
|150
|Interim
|Declared Interim Dividend for the financial year 2024-25 at the rate of Rs 1.50 per share of face value of Re.1/- each. The Record Date for determining the shareholders entitled for payment of the said Interim Divided has been fixed as 15th November, 2024. The Interim Divided shall be paid to the eligible shareholders after 15 th November, 2024 within 30 days of date of declaration
|Dividend
|17 May 2024
|16 Aug 2024
|16 Aug 2024
|2.25
|225
|Final
|Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., 17 May, 2024 has inter alia considered and approved following: Recommended final dividend of Rs. 2.25 per equity share of Re. 1/- each (face value) for the year ended 31% March, 2024 subject to approval of Members at ensuing Annual General Meeting. The Company will inform in due course, the date of 28% Annual General Meeting and the date from which dividend will be paid or warrants thereof will be dispatched to the Members. Intimation of Record Date for Final Dividend 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.07.2024)
