Astral Ltd Board Meeting

1,476.35
(-1.15%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:01 PM

Astral CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting7 Nov 202430 Oct 2024
Astral Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the second quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 and Declaration of Interim Dividend for the financial year 2024-25 If any. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 7th November, 2024 Appointment of Company Secretary Mr. Chintankumar Patel (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/11/2024)
Board Meeting8 Aug 20241 Aug 2024
Astral Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 8, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/08/2024)
Board Meeting17 May 20249 May 2024
Astral Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for FY 2023 -2024 and recommendation of Final Dividend if any; Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17.05.2024)
Board Meeting30 Jan 202422 Jan 2024
Astral Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Approval of Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months Ended 31st December 2023 Financial Result for the Third Quarter and Nine Months ended on 31st December, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/01/2024)

