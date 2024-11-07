|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|7 Nov 2024
|30 Oct 2024
|Astral Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the second quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 and Declaration of Interim Dividend for the financial year 2024-25 If any. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 7th November, 2024 Appointment of Company Secretary Mr. Chintankumar Patel (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|8 Aug 2024
|1 Aug 2024
|Astral Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 8, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|17 May 2024
|9 May 2024
|Astral Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for FY 2023 -2024 and recommendation of Final Dividend if any; Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Jan 2024
|22 Jan 2024
|Astral Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Approval of Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months Ended 31st December 2023 Financial Result for the Third Quarter and Nine Months ended on 31st December, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/01/2024)
